Inhaler Unveil U.S. Fall Tour Dates in Support of New Album 'Open Wide'

INHALER has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of their new album, Open Wide (Geffen Records). The artist ticket pre-sale will begin April 23, at 12pm local time. Tickets will go on sale to the public HERE on Friday, April 25, at 10am local time.

The Dublin-based four-piece – comprising of Eli Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson – will kick off the tour on September 13 at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ. The run will include headline shows in New York; Virginia; South Carolina; Ohio; Missouri; Indiana; and Pennsylvania plus performances at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, Chicago’s Riot Fest and the Southside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT. See below for itinerary.

Open Wide was INHALER’s third album to hit No.1 in Ireland and debuted at #2 on UK Official Albums Chart. Produced by Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles/Florence & The Machine), the album marks a giant leap forward for the band. In a four-star review, NME said, “The four-piece continue to bend rock & roll into new shapes on this festival-ready record.” Praising its “broader sonic range,” The Dallas Observer noted, “This is a defining moment in the band’s career.” The Orlando Sentinel hailed Open Wide as “a superb new album by a group that requires your attention.”

U.S. TOUR DATES:﻿

September 2025

13 Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

15 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

16 Richmond, VA – The National

18 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

19 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

20 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

21 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

23 St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

24 Indianapolis, IN – The Annex at Hi-Fi Indy

26 Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

27 Bridgeport, CT – Southside Music Festival

Since their career launched in 2018, INHALER has been among the biggest new names in guitar music, achieving commercial success with roaring chart positions. To date, they’ve garnered over 500 million combined global streams. Their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, hit #1 in the UK and Ireland, while their 2023 follow-up, Cuts & Bruises, topped the Irish charts and reached #2 in the UK, as did 2025’s Open Wide. To maintain this momentum, bandmates and childhood friends Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon, and Josh Jenkinson have spent the past few whirlwind years on a relentless world tour, supporting acts like Arctic Monkeys, Pearl Jam, Harry Styles, and Kings of Leon, as well as headlining their own shows, including a 20,000-capacity homecoming show at St Anne’s Park in Dublin, their biggest headline show to date.

Photo credit: Lewis Evans

