Ingrid Michaelson's STRANGER THINGS-Inspired Album is Out Now

Pop singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson today released her new album Stranger Songs - a truly unique collection inspired by Netflix's pop culture phenomenon, Stranger Things(3rd season premieres July 4). Each of the 11 songs on the album were first inspired by an individual scene or overarching theme from the show, before growing into fully-fleshed out works of art, each telling a story that can be appreciated on many levels.



Next month, Michaelson will appear on both The Today Show and LIVE with Kelly and Ryan in promotion of Stranger Songs. The album's flirty, palpitating lead single, "Missing You," has just passed 2 million streams and is currently #24 at Hot AC radio with over 3 million in weekly audience and growing.



Earlier this month, Michaelson announced a string of special club dates, The Dramatic Tour, in support of Stranger Songs. The Dramatic Tour will make stops throughout the country, including Chicago's Vic Theatre, Roseland Theater in Portland, The Fillmore in San Francisco, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and two nights at the newly reopened Webster Hall in Michaelson's hometown of New York. Tickets to these special club dates, as well as a limited number of exclusive VIP packages, are available now through IngridMichaelson.com.



After four Top 20 albums, platinum singles, and countless song placements in everything from Grey's Anatomy to a Google ad - all released independently on her own Cabin 24 Records - Michaelson found herself at a bit of creative standstill, adrift and seeking inspiration. The pop singer-songwriter found it again in an unexpected place, the throwback sci-fi/horror drama Stranger Things.



"I've already made seven records, I have a lot to say. But I've said it so much from the brain and mind and soul of Ingrid Michaelson - I wanted to create something through a different lens," shared the singer-songwriter. "There's something about Stranger Things that's really comforting, it brings me back to my childhood. It's the best kind of escapism and I find myself seeking that now more than ever. I took inspiration from the show and the characters and all these ideas started to come to me. Every song on the record includes a reference from the show, some more specific than others, but all of the themes are universal - these are feelings everyone has."





STRANGER SONGS TRACK LISTING:

1. Freak Show

2. Young And In Love

3. Hey Kid

4. Hate You

5. Jealous

6. Missing You

7. Best Friend

8. Mother

9. Christmas Lights

10. Pretty

11. Take Me Home



THE DRAMATIC TOUR DATES



September 24 Washington DC 930 Club

September 26 Nashville TN Marathon Music Works

September 27 Atlanta GA Buckhead Theater

September 30 Austin TX Emo's

October 3 San Diego CA The Observatory North Park

October 4 Los Angeles CA The Wiltern

October 9 San Francisco CA The Fillmore

October 11 Portland OR Roseland Theater

October 12 Seattle WA The Showbox

October 14 Salt Lake City UT Union Event Center

October 16 Denver CO Ogden Theatre

October 18 Minneapolis MN The Orpheum

October 19 Chicago IL Vic Theatre

October 20 Detroit MI Majestic Theater

October 22 Boston MA House of Blues

October 25 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer

October 28 New York NY Webster Hall

October 29 New York NY Webster Hall





Related Articles View More Music Stories