Industrial Electronic Rock Band Ghostatic Releases New Single

"Still Haunt My Dreams" is available on all major streaming platforms today.

Apr. 5, 2022  
Cleveland, Ohio industrial/electronic rock band GHOSTATIC has released a brand new single "Still Haunt My Dreams" to all major platforms via Imagen Records.

"After releasing my debut EP on Imagine Records, which was more electronic and bass heavy, I decided to stick to my roots and lean more on the heavy rock/metal style that grabbed my ears when I was an angsty teen. 'Still Haunt My Dreams' is a hit-you-in-the-face roller coaster, conveying the fear, damage, and emotional drain of never being able to escape your past," says Adamo Fiscella, the band's vocalist/guitarist.

From hobby to obsession, raw to mega production, here and the afterlife, Ghostatic is an ominous, all-encompassing presentation of sounds and experiences written, performed, and produced by Adamo Fiscella.

The band released the official music video for "The New Revelation" late last year. The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/q-6QMosplM4

Live band members:
Adamo Fiscella - Vocals, Guitar
Gavin Kerr - Bass, Vocals
Bailee Neville - Drums
Todd Shwartz - Guitar

In addition, GHOSTATIC will be playing Metal in the Mountains 2022 in Pipestem, West Virginia.

For More Information Please Visit:

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube


