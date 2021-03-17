Indubious Releases 'Ease And Flow' Official Video

Indubious, the unique Oregon-based reggae trio who topped the Billboard Reggae Chart with their last full-length in 2019, returns with its third single, "Ease and Flow," from their new album The Bridge (out April 9), and the band's first album on Easy Star Records. The song's fun and playful video, which recently premiered at Parade, follows Indubious and Hawaiian reggae singer-songwriter Mike Love road tripping through scenic and frozen Okanogan County, WA. The video was directed by Tim Cash of Far From Earth Films. Pre-order/pre-save the album now at http://moremusic.at/TheBridge.

"'Ease and Flow' is an invitation to enter the realm of effortless emotional invulnerability," explains Evton Burton (keyboards/vocals). "That tasty place in life where you don't have to try too hard and you don't have to worry at all, because of your deep inner knowing that it is all going to unfold perfectly. It is this place where we let our guard down, get out of our minds, and tune ourselves to the place where we are one with the divine flow of existence. Look at all we've been through to get where we are now. Did it all work out just fine? Yes. Will it continue to get better and better? Absolutely. We invite and encourage you join us in this ease and flow."

"Ease and Flow" and "The Throne," along with "Neva Bow," are available as instant downloads with any pre-order of The Bridge, while Indubious has cooked up exclusive merch for the physical pre-order, including a 6' x 6' tapestry with album cover art, signed posters, die-cut metal pins, and shirts. The vinyl version of the record is made with colored vinyl featuring a heavy splatter pattern of green and black.

Evton and Skip, brothers and bandmates (along with drummer Matty T. Wells), have cultivated a dedicated fan base, affectionately called Indubians, with their impressive instrumental skill, powerful harmonies, and an electrifying stage presence. In addition to their memorable live shows, which have put them on numerous U.S. festival stages, as well as on tour with The Movement, Stephen Marley, and others, Indubious are no strangers to chart success. Their 2019 album Beleaf debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart and #2 on the iTunes Reggae Chart, which marked a new high for the band building on the previous success of their2017 album From Zero, which debuted at #6 on the Billboard Reggae Chart and #8 on the iTunes Reggae Charts. With The Bridge, Indubious is poised for a big breakout year.

Watch here:



