Indie Rock Band Saint Mars Releases 'Pacific State' Video

Saint Mars will be sharing the music video for their latest single, 'Pacific State' via AntiFragile Music.

Watch the music video below!

The music video premiered via Medium. Alongside lead singer Tryzdin and head honcho Marc Darcange, the single features Jethro "Alonestar" Sheeran, rap star from Bristol and Ed Sheeran's cousin. The original song was premiered via Beats Per Minute. Jethro "Alonestar" Sheeran topped the US billboard charts with the single 'Outlaw' and the album Tropical House to Jamaïca. The band is made up of a variety of experienced and talented musicians across the globe including founding member Angelo Bruschini (Massive Attack guitarist), as well as special guests, Brent Paschke (N.E.R.D., Pharrell Williams) and Robert Brian (Siouxsie, Goldfrapp, Simple Minds). Saint Mars' hit, 'Loveghost' earned Tryzdin a SongBro Award for Best Singing and received airplay in more than 20 countries while their single, 'Help' had its music video premiered via CLASH Magazine and featured by Music Week. In total, the outfit has reached over 1.2 million views across streaming platforms.

The choice of 15-year-old frontman Tryzdin may appear to be an unusual one at first, however, all possible doubts fall away as soon as one hears his impressive vocal range. Tryzdin shot to fame at the age of 11 years old, when a Youtube video of him singing Adele's 'Hello' went viral, receiving nearly 3.7 million views.

Receiving inspiration from artists such as Panic! At the Disco, Twenty One Pilots, Massive Attack, Empire of the Sun, M83 and Groove Armada the band ensures that they present a unique sound. Dreaming of an open road and endless horizon, 'Pacific State' is a majestic rap/EDM/pop trifecta. The result of these influences draws the resulting sound in close comparison, with the likes of Massive Attack, Chainsmokers and Empire of the Sun springing to mind.

Fully embracing the post-apocalyptic world, Saint Mars present a visual masterpiece of a music video. With expansive footage of the scenic mountain tops in Switzerland, 'Pacific State' lays its claim musically to the land. The ultimate aim of the music video is to illustrate the fragility of human life and the impermanence of things, ultimately holding a mirror up to current affairs and demanding that their fans pay attention. Yearning hooks meet booming drums, serving to enhance the dramatic message of salvation found within and ensuring that while serious topics are explored, it is done so in a relatable manner.

Lead singer, Tryzdin shares his thoughts on the making of the music video, "This video means a lot to me. I was 13 and was making my first ever trip to Switzerland. I will never forget the nerves and the anxious emotions I felt on the way there and the rest of the trip. Pacific State is a video that will give you post-apocalyptic vibes. I see it as a world after WW3 and they are all trying to survive as well as find survivors that may have been lost in all the wreckage. We come across a girl on the side of the mountain and Marc sends me to follow her as he heads back to tell the others about our discovery. But as I follow her, I notice she has a map that is leading her right to us. I head back to the base to tell the others. We hear the castle doors creak open.... and we realize that it is the same girl we had seen on the mountain, we stand guard but not for long as we realize that the girl that we had been following was just a little girl trying to find a safe place to call home all along."





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You