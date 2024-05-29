Indie Pop Star Kississippi to Embark on West Coast Tour With Talker This July

Philadelphia-based indie pop star Kississippi has officially announced a West Coast run of tour dates with indie rock musician talker throughout July 2024. Before the artist heads out on tour, she'll hit the stage at Philly Pride 365 BE YOU Festival in her home city of Philadelphia at the Muses Stage on June 2. A full list of tour dates can be found below and tickets are on sale on Friday via kissys.world/tour. Kississippi promises much more is in store this summer. The tour will officially begin on July 18 in Seattle, WA and will make its way down the West Coast stopping in Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco before ending in Los Angeles on July 26. Looking forward to getting back on stage, Kississippi shares, "Through live music, I've met so many unforgettable people and I've been so lucky to tour with artists who deeply inspire me. Celeste [talker] is no exception. I've made a lot of really special memories on the West Coast, and I couldn't wait any longer to get back and make more." Zoe Reynolds, who performs as Kississippi, began releasing music with her first official release in 2015– the widely loved EP, We Have No Future, We're All Doomed. Since then, the playful and poignant singer-songwriter has shared an additional two albums with indie rock debut Sunset Blush in 2018 and Mood Ring in 2021. The musician has supported a slew of established acts across the globe from Dashboard Confessional to Kevin Devine and 2023's The Greatest Generation Tour with The Wonder Years. Kississippi has captivated several leading tastemakers across the country ever since, including Pitchfork, Billboard, WXPN's World Cafe, Stereogum's coveted Band To Watch and more. Pitchfork wrote Mood Ring includes a, "blissful shimmer," and says, "In these moments of imperfection, when Reynolds reveals some rust among the gold, she is most luminous." Over glittering synths and masterful lyricism painting splashy portraits of the human condition, Kississippi brilliantly blends being cheeky and profound. The artist only continues to blaze an incredibly mesmerizing path forward–one that is all her own and proudly embraces who she is today, never missing the opportunity to throw a banger or two in the mix. Now, in 2024, Kississippi is thrilled to get back on the road and has plenty of surprises in store in the coming months. Catch Kississippi live on tour with talker this summer with tickets on sale on Friday here. Connect with Kississippi on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube and keep an eye out for much more to come from the musician very soon.