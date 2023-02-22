Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Indie Duo CHAMPS Have Found 'What Heaven Is Looking For'

Their new album is due out April 26 via BMG.

Feb. 22, 2023  

UK indie duo CHAMPS, comprised of brothers Michael and David Champion, share the next single from their forthcoming fourth studio album Ride The Morning Glass due out April 26 via BMG. "What Heaven Is Looking For," joins previously released singles "Adeleine," "My Baby Lorraine," and "All The Wrong Places."

"'What Heaven Is Looking For' is late night in a dimly lit room. A pretentious fantasy of Paris in the 20s. Dark reds, burlesque, paintings of Mediterranean fruit," says Michael Champion setting the tone for the new single. "It's not necessarily a person that Heaven needs to fill an unknown void but more a scenario. An ironically earthly scenario. A glimpse behind the curtain to a time that's already come and gone. Heaven is probably still looking for it, but might not ever find it. Heaven will always be bleaker than earth. Or at least Paris in the 20s"

Recorded at Isle of Wight's legendary Red Squirrel Studios and produced by James Thorpe, Ride The Morning Glass is a unique combination of cool minimalism and evocative Americana, studded with radio-friendly songs that capture the imagination with cinematic vistas and colorful characters open to a dozen interpretations.

Ride The Morning Glass sees CHAMPS achieve the level of creative involvement they've always dreamed of. With time (songs were collected over five years), space (the island's legendary Red Squirrel Studios), and as many vintage analog synths as they could get their hands on, they were able finally to produce the sound they heard in their heads - a sound that unites past and present and conjures up a thousand dreamlike associations.

Musical siblings have a magical quality - they share the same influences, paint from the same sound palette, and trade 'goosebump' moments back and forth with a kind of easy telepathy. Michael and David Champion have been playing together since they were kids, as you'd expect, and they're veterans of the Isle of Wight's exceptional music scene: Michael fronted buzzy indie band The Shutes, and he recently contributed bass to the debut smash by fellow islanders Wet Leg.

Island life, and a childhood steeped in the music of Laurel Canyon, formed a sensibility in the brothers that makes them, in sound and aesthetic, more like an American band: "We've never really considered ourselves a 'British band'," says David. "Our music has always felt transatlantic. It's driving music, big scenery..."

The Champion brothers ​​formed CHAMPS in 2012. The dynamic duo has since released three studio albums; Down Like Gold (2014), Vamala (2015), and The Hard Interchange (2019) receiving critical acclaim from mainstream press and indie tastemakers alike. ​​The Guardian praised their "highly effective pop" in a 4-star review of the second album, while The Line of Best Fit admired a debut which "pays homage to the godfathers, performed amid the disco balls of a train hurtling through time" (8.5/10).

The Independent, Ones to Watch, FLOOD, Q Magazine, BBC Radio 6 Music, and many more have also enjoyed the duo's "dazzling" (MOJO) display of writing, but even now, in their new material, it feels as though this is a band who have really hit their stride.

CHAMPS have toured with the likes of Alt-J, Lord Huron, and Wolf Alice and have built a global following with their beautiful delicate harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and pop-rock melodies.

