Independent Artist ﻿Two Feet Founds Independent Record Label 477 Records

The gold certified rock artist Two Feet has announced the opening of the independent record label, 477 Records. 

477 Records was created with the goal of discovering, signing and nourishing independent recording artists by harnessing the unique authenticity that appeals to audiences longing for connection and creativity under the guidance only a fellow artist can provide.

As one of the few artists of today who still writes, plays, sings and produces all his music in his own studio, Two Feet paired his label announcement with the release of new single, “Kill Anyone” ft Ari Abdul produced by Two Feet via 477 Records. 

Listen to “Kill Anyone” ft Ari Abdul here:

In addition to releasing Two Feet’s upcoming music, which fuses rock, blues, and jazz-tinged licks to create an original, atmospheric sound, 477 Records will release music from its powerhouse roster of up and coming talent including Toby Mai, Elvis Drew, and Bec Lauder.

“It’s important to nurture artist’s creativity” shares Two Feet. “I started 477 Records with the goal of helping independent artists hone in on their unique voices to create something true they can share with the world. Here at 477, we can help them make their voices heard all over the world by offering the reach and services they would find at a major label.”  

Emerging artist Toby Mai is a producer, singer/songwriter and visionary known for blending soulful melodies with a cutting-edge mixture of R&B and electronic while infusing jazz progressions and bass-heavy production that enhance his smooth, sultry tenor voice that has captivated audiences worldwide. Toby’s most recent single “My Eyes” is out now following recent single, “$TONED.” Toby will be touring with Two Feet in the Spring/Summer of 2024. 

After writing his first song at 15, the Ukrainian born and Portugal raised singer/songwriter Elvis Drew now has over 6 million monthly streams on Spotify alone and has charted in 71 countries in a space of one year on Apple Music. 

The multitalented musician and performer Bec Lauder has previously collaborated with Two Feet on single “Take Me Home” and continues to amass streams with each release. 

Stay tuned for upcoming releases and news from 477 Records.



