Ike Rhein Releases 'Messed It Up' Featuring Platinum Recording Artist Luh Kel

Ike Rhein is kicking off his 2022 reign with the release of "Messed It Up" featuring platinum recording artist Luh Kel. "Messed It Up" has a smooth beat and is laced with even smoother lyrics. The dynamic duo showcase their musical prowess and provide listeners with a catchy, impassioned anthem.

"Messed It Up" details how hindsight is 20/20. The record is about longing to change something about yourself in order to belong with someone else, but realizing that the whole thing was just a misunderstanding in your head. "Messed It Up" is about taking a failed relationship, turning it into a learning experience, and reflecting on yourself. "There will always be a chance to find love or 'the one,' if you will." Ike Rhein continues, "The hardest part is that sometimes you'll never know if someone is right for you until you realize someone was wrong for you."

"Messed It Up" was produced by Sogimura, and mixed and mastered by Alex English and Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette, respectively. Ike Rhein, once again, enlisted Ike Anyanwu, aka IkeyTV, to direct the music video for "Messed It Up." The music video takes you through different scenery, and depicts Ike Rhein and Luh Kel in unison. The video brings the song to life with emotive visuals. The sonically pleasing, heartfelt Pop track leaves fans with no doubt that Ike Rhein and Luh Kel definitely didn't mess it up with "Messed It Up."

