Ida Mae Shares New Song 'Little Liars'

Today, the Nashville-via-London duo Ida Mae (Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean) shared their new song "Little Liars" from their upcoming sophomore album Click Click Domino. "'Little Liars' is a runaway song, the first person whisperings of a seductress that you'll follow whatever the consequences," writes Turpin. "This song was written on a late 1800s Mandolinetto that we picked up at the end of a tour in Nashville and what you hear on the record is actually the demo. Stephanie Jean's live vocal performance on the demo was a first take and it had such a dark and playful intensity we didn't want to change it."

Click Click Domino will be released on July 16th, through Thirty Tigers.

"Little Liars" is currently streaming on Under The Radar who writes, "'Little Liars' finds the duo crafting an evocative swirl of instrumentation... all weaving together into an off-kilter haze where old meets new and tradition meets invention."

Ida Mae previously released the singles "Road to Avalon" as well as the title track "Click Click Domino" which was featured in Rolling Stone who writes, "With guitar assistance from shred wizard Marcus King, the tune is a heaving mass of scuzzy blues-rock riffs and thunderous drums that indicts social media for its isolating, alienating effects... Somewhere, Jack White is busy looking for new amp settings." The track was met with similar acclaim from American Songwriter, Wonderland, Clash Magazine, Live for Live Music, and more.

Watch the video for "Road to Avalon" HERE and the video for "Click Click Domino" HERE.

For nearly two straight years following the release of their critically acclaimed debut, Chasing Lights, Ida Mae lived on the road, crisscrossing the US from coast to coast as they performed hundreds of dates with everyone from Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss to Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet. While those shows were electrifying for the duo, it was what happened in between - the countless hours spent driving through small towns and big cities, past sprawling suburbs and forgotten ghost towns, across deserts and mountains and forests and prairies - that truly laid the creative groundwork for Click Click Domino.

Written primarily in the backseat of a moving car, Click Click Domino embodies all the momentum and possibility of the great American unknown, offering up a series of cinematic vignettes full of hope and disappointment, promise and regret, connection and loneliness. The songs here are raw and direct, fueled by an innovative mix of vintage instruments and modern electronics, and the performances are loose and exhilarating to match, drawing on early rock and roll, classic country, British folk, and 50's soul to forge a sound that's equal parts Alan Lomax field recording and 21st century garage band.

When it came time to record, the band planned on working once again with legendary producer Ethan Johns (Ray LaMontagne, Laura Marling, Kings of Leon), who'd helmed Chasing Lights back in England. With COVID-19 taking international travel off the table, though, Turpin and Jean decided to go ahead and make the record themselves, leaning on everything they'd learned working with Johns and other top shelf producers over the years like T Bone Burnett (Elvis Costello, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss), M. Ward, Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile), Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes), and Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys). Working out of their house in Nashville, they set up a series of bare bones recording stations and began cutting tracks together in one or two take performances, balancing the spontaneity of the moment with the energy and intuition of the live show they'd spent the past few years perfecting

The new album follows the release of their highly-praised EP Raining For You last year, which was acclaimed by Rolling Stone, Guitar World and Wide Open Country among others, and garnered huge support from Spotify, featured across playlists such as "The Most Beautiful Songs In The World", "Lost in The Woods", and Blues & Roots Rock playlists

Ida Mae's 2019 debut record Chasing Lights reached #10 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" album chart. The record has been widely acclaimed by publications including The Independent, Billboard, and Rolling Stone Country, who dubbed Ida Mae one of "10 New Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know," as well as NPR Music's All Songs Considered.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Joe Hottinger