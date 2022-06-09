Iann Dior Unleashes New Single 'Live Fast Die Numb'

Today, multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist iann dior releases his new single and accompanying video for "Live Fast Die Numb."

Produced by the legendary John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer) and Mark Schick (Dua Lipa, Noah Cyrus, JP Saxe), the anthemic record demonstrates dior's ability to channel his vulnerability through his music.

The track showcases the wide scope of dior's talent, as it leans into alt-pop with a punchy guitar loop and a pop punk-inspired drum beat while still embodying elements of rap and hip hop. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Clyde Munroe that echoes this vulnerable sentiment, with iann reflecting on a younger version of himself.

dior is currently embarking on Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" that kicked off yesterday in Austin, TX and will hit major U.S. cities including New York, Washington DC, and more, before going abroad to Europe and wrapping on October 12th in Amsterdam. Please see below for full list of tour dates and visit here for more information.

dior most recently released his latest album on to better things. The album showcases his musicality, tapping into his alt-pop/rock sensibilities on tracks like "obvious," which dior performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Travis Barker, while still maintaining his capabilities as a rapper on trap influenced tracks like "i might" and "v12" ft. Lil Uzi Vert.

The album has amassed over 180+ million streams and upon release landed as the lead album on the "New Music Friday" roundup on NPR's "All Songs Considered" Podcast, who praised dior for "making a run at world domination with a seamless, genre-blurring mix of guitar rock, pop and rap." The album received additional critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NME, who hailed the project a "a bigger, more confident statement, and a perfect ode to the evolution of pop-punk."

dior was also recently announced as the face of German luxury fashion house MCM's 2022 Spring/Summer campaign, an interdimensional journey in utopian paradise. The collection is available in-store and online now at mcmworldwide.com.

Previously, dior earned a Billboard Hot 100 #1 for his feature on 4x Platinum hit "Mood" with 24KGoldn, which spent 33 weeks inside the Top 10 and has amassed over one billion audience spins at radio and over career 3.7 billion streams.

He added to his accolades 2 VMA nominations for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, Billboard and iHeart Radio award nominations, four RIAA-certified gold singles, and collaborations with everyone from Travis Barker to Clean Bandit to Lil Baby. With all of these achievements under his belt, iann dior has become a genre-agnostic force to be reckoned with in pop music today.

Watch the new music video here:

"MAINSTREAM SELLOUT TOUR" DATES

June 8: Moody Center - Austin, TX

June 10: Toyota Center- Houston, TX

June 11: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

June 14: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

June 15: FTX Arena - Miami, FL

June 17: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

June 18: The Legacy Arena at BJCC - Birmingham, AL

June 21: Spectrum Center- Charlotte, NC

June 22: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

June 24: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

June 28: Madison Square Garden- New York, NY

July 1: American Farm Amphitheatre - Milwaukee, WI

July 2: KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

July 3: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

July 5: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

July 6: Scotiabank Arena- Toronto, ON

July 8: T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

September 17: Lanxess Arena- Cologne, DE

September 19: Tipsport Arena - Prague, CZ

September 21: Palais 12- Brussels, BE

September 23: Festhalle - Frankfurt, DE

September 25: Olympiahalle - Munich, DE

September 27: Mediolanum Forum - Milan, IT

September 28: Hallenstadion - Zurich, CH

September 29: Zenith - Paris, FR

October 1: Wembley Arena - London, UK

October 4: Arena - Birmingham, UK

October 6: Leeds Arena - Leeds, UK

October 7: OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

October 9: 3arena - Dublin, IR

October 12: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL