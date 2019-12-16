Ian Gothe Shares 'Blood On the Rooftops In Montrose' From Second Album

Los Angeles-based acoustic guitarist, singer and songwriter IAN GOTHE has released "Blood On the Rooftops In Montrose," the second track and video from his debut album MEMENTO. Due February 7, 2020 via the California-based Blackbird Record Label, the album was co-produced by IAN with Grammy-winning producer and engineer Jim Scott (Wilco, Tom Petty).

"Blood On the Rooftops In Montrose" is IAN's homage to Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. The intro to the song is by Hackett ("Blood On The Rooftops," from the Genesis album Wind & Wuthering) paired with an original piece by GOTHE (*read the Q&A with IAN below*). The video--directed by Martin Yernazian and shot at IAN's studio in Montrose, CA--was premiered by Stereo Embers Magazine (12/12/19) which wrote:

"A stirring number played with finesse, precision and heart, 'Blood On The Rooftops In Montrose' is a riveting display of soulful musical virtuosity. An homage to Steve Hackett, the instrumental track not only showcases Gothe's spellbinding dexterity, it demonstrates the sophistication and sheer artistry of his compositions. The follow-up to 'Spanish Caravan,' which was the first single from Gothe's debut album Memento, 'Blood On The Rooftops In Montrose' is further proof that Memento is one of the most widely-anticipated albums of 2020. Along with dazzling originals, the album also contains masterful interpretations of numbers by the Doors ('Spanish Caravan'), The Coral ('Liezah') and The Bee Gees ('Holiday')."

"Blood On the Rooftops In Montrose" follows the album's first single and video, "Spanish Caravan," IAN's interpretation of the Doors classic. The video was premiered via Guitar Player magazine (10/30/19)which hailed it as a "...a beautiful, deeply personal cover."

QUOTES FROM IAN GOTHE

ABOUT "BLOOD ON THE ROOFTOPS IN MONTROSE" TRACK AND VIDEO

"'Blood On The Rooftops In Montrose' is my homage to Steve Hackett. The intro to the song is by Hackett paired with my original piece. The song is about a couch potato, and I keep the theme of televisions as I use the classical guitar lines to reflect our connection to technology. The subtlety of the lines allows the listener to disconnect from a world that's overwhelmed by the current sense of connection through technology. 'Blood On The Rooftops In Montrose' is a way for the listener to unplug and experience relief. In the video we provided a gentle slower pace with the angles and edits to support this idea."

"Like all of [Martin] Yernazian's videos the lenses that were used were vintage 1970's Nikon custom lenses that add an atmospheric cinematic feel to the piece. Shot on Blackmagic Design cameras. Both for recording and the video I used my 2007 A.J. Lucas Classical Guitar (a luthier from England)."

GOTHE, an Armenian-American born in Iran who came to Los Angeles as a teenager, recorded MEMENTO at Jim Scott's Plyrz Studios in Valencia, CA. It features performances by all-star musicians Derek Frank (Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani), Fernando Perdomo (Jakob Dylan, Fiona Apple), Tamir Barzilay (Macy Gray, Tal Wilkenfeld), and Sam Babayan (The Dirty Diamond).

GOTHE brings to his compositions and arrangements a depth that can only be found in those who have dedicated themselves to their craft.The artistic choices that GOTHE makes are evidence of an artist who has emerged from a journey, confident and ready to create from a place of authentic introspection.





