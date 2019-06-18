IV Jay Releases New Video For CARE

IV Jay has released her newest video for her latest single, "Care." The video, directed by Rock Davis, premiered yesterday via Galore. The video for "Care" is streaming now at IV Jay's YouTube Channel.

"Care" is the follow up to "With You," which was released earlier this year and premiered via Complex. Earlier in 2019, IV Jay released "On God," which came after her cover of Pink Sweat$'s "Honesty" along with video. The video for "Superstar," directed by Alex Lu, had its premiere via Teen Vogue, who declared, "Make no mistake, IV Jay is ready to conquer the world of music in 2019." IV was also recently featured in Teen Vogue's "16 Young Musicians You Need To Be Listening To In 2019" list.

Check out the video here:

IV Jay released her debut EP, "IV," on Atlantic Records in October 2018. The EP was heralded by single "Thirsty," available for individual streaming and download HERE. The track is joined by a companion video, streaming now via YouTube HERE and has amassed 1.2 million views. The video had its exclusive premiere via The FADER, who wrote, "(IV Jay) makes pop-leaning R&B propped up by sultry vocals... A confident and subtle flex, ('Thirsty') calls out all the desperate boys hitting up her phone and politely asks them to 'please, just leave me alone!' In the Jora Francis-directed video, IV Jay is dressed in all white dancing in an ornate cathedral and being pursued by shadowy crow-people. It's giving me major YA fantasy novel vibes (my favorite genre), and I'm here for it." Also released last month in conjunction with "Thirsty," is standalone single "Pretty Wings."

At just 17 years old, IV Jay is well on her way to becoming a voice of change for her generation. The Paterson, NJ-born singer-songwriter first attracted online applause - and tens of thousands of followers - by posting a series of cover versions and original content. With her soulful voice and down-to-earth charm, IV Jay soon earned a deal with Atlantic Records and immediately set to work creating "IV." IV Jay is continuing to create new music for 2019.





