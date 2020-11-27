ILLUMINAE to Release Debut Album 'Dark Horizons' Feb. 12

Immrama Records and Gonzo MultiMedia announce the release of "Dark Horizons," the debut album from ILLUMINAE, the brand-new project from Ian Jones (Karnataka, Chasing The Monsoon) and Agnieszka Swita (Caamora). The album features special guests Steve Hackett (Genesis), John Helliwell (Supertramp), Troy Donockley (Nightwish), Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson), Luke Machin and Gonzalo Carrera. The album was mixed by Joe Gibb, highly regarded as a world class mix engineer and who has worked with many prestigious artists including Massive Attack, The Cure and Leftfield.

From dark, twisted symphonies to sweet lullabies, the collective writing talents of Ian Jones (Karnataka, Chasing The Monsoon) and Agnieszka Swita (solo, Caamora) combine in their powerful new musical collaboration ILLUMINAE. Embracing symphonic, progressive and Celtic influences, bitter sweet melodies intertwine with lush harmonies to create a majestic towering cathedral of sound, songs which traverse the dividing line between darkness and light, life and death, solitude and hope. Shards of light piercing a subtrranean labyrinth.

London based Welshman, Ian Jones, is a founder member, composer and multi-instrumentalist with British symphonic rock band Karnataka and Chasing The Monsoon. Karnataka have released several critically acclaimed and award-winning albums, including The Gathering Light and Secrets of Angels. Vocalist, pianist and composer Agnieszka Świta, hailing from Poland and living in London, released her self-penned debut solo album "Sleepless," a modern symphonic rock album, to critical acclaim and has released several albums with Clive Nolan in their collaborative project Caamora.

View More Music Stories Related Articles