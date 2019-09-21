IL VOLO to Release '10 Years â€“ The Best Of' on Nov. 8

IL VOLO announce the global release of their new album 10 Years - The Best of (Sony Music) on November 8. Available for preorder now, the new album celebrates the trio's 10-year anniversary and pays homage to the career of three unique voices that have crossed national borders, selling millions of records, and climbed rankings worldwide. The album arrives in the wake of Il Volo's hugely successful summer tour, which took them to the most iconic Italian locations, from the Cava del Sole in Matera to the Teatro Antico in Taormina. Following the album's release, the trio will head out on the road once again on a 23-date North American tour, tickets for which will be available Friday, September 27. VIP packages, including meet & greet and exclusive merchandise, will be available on September 24.

The new album, 10 Years - The Best of, offers all the best of Il Volo's repertoire, from "O Sole Mio" to "My Way" to "Grande Amore." The track list is comprised both by songs recorded in the studio and by new live recordings such as the June show in Matera, Italy which was filmed and will be broadcast later this year. Il Volo: Ten Years will make its premiere on PBS stations nationwide beginning November 30. Check your local listings for airdates & times.

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary, the group has also embarked on a world tour, which kicked off this past May in Japan, continues in Latin America beginning October 3, and arrives in North America on January 28. The 23-date North American tour will include stops at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall, Chicago Theatre and Microsoft Theater. Tickets for the tour will be available everywhere Friday, September 27 - for the latest in touring news and ticketing information, please visit ilvolomusic.com.

10 YEARS - THE BEST OF ALBUM TRACKLISTING

Il Mondo

'O Sole mio (Live in Matera)*

Surrender (Live in Matera)*

Smile (Live in Matera)

Caruso (Live in Pompei)

Un amore cosi' grande

Granada (Live)

My Way (Live)

Grande amore

Nel blu, dipinto di blu (Volare)

Turandot: Nessun Dorma (Live)

La Traviata - Libiamo ne`lieti calici (Live)

People

Arrivederci Roma

Musica che resta (Live in Matera)*

O Holy Night

A chi mi dice

El Triste

Be My Love

*Denotes previously unreleased version

IL VOLO - 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

DATE LOCATION VENUE January 28, 2020 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall January 30, 2020 Montreal, QC Place Bell February 1, 2020 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino February 3, 2020 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre February 6, 2020 New York City, NY Radio City Music Hall February 8, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata February 9, 2020 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor February 11, 2020 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center February 13, 2020 Detroit, MI Fox Theater February 15, 2020 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre February 17, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center February 20, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts February 22, 2020 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center February 24, 2020 Tampa, FL Straz Center for the Performing Arts February 27, 2020 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House March 1, 2020 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater March 3, 2020 San Diego, CA Copley Symphony Hall March 5, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater March 7, 2020 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino March 9, 2020 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts March 11, 2020 San Rafael, CA Marin Center March 13, 2020 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theater March 15, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort

Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto started their careers at a very young age, in 2009, and their constant ascent has led them to sing duets with artists like Barbra Streisand and Plácido Domingo. Other Accomplishments include winning the Sanremo Festival at the young age of 20, filling the Arena di Verona and the New York Radio City Music Hall, and reaping standing ovations in their tours all over Europe, America, and Japan. Their last album, Musica included the song "Musica che resta," which won the group the podium at the Sanremo Music Festival. Musica was among the Top 10 best-selling albums on iTunes in as many as 14 countries (from Malta, Brazil, Finland to Israel) and made second place in the daily ranking of best-selling records in Japan (Original Confidence Daily International Music Charts).





