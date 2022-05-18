IDK Announces 2022 'Simple.' World Tour

Bringing his unforgettable live show to audiences everywhere, PG County rap star IDK will embark on the Simple. World Tour 2022 across North America and Europe. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets are available this Friday here.

Today, his powerful NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert just premiered at NPR.org. He served up a scorching six-song set accompanied by a live band with soaring keys, head-nodding bass, heavenly harmonies, and a boisterous trumpet.

Shot at IDK's actual home, the set notably boasted "Puerto Rico," "Taco," "Zaza Tree," and "Breathe" with the latter highlighted by a showstopping guitar solo from none other than iconic producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean. It concluded with a poignant rendition of "The Code."

He also just shared the big screen-worthy music video for his new single "Breathe" via Clue/Warner Records. It remains a standout from his critically acclaimed eight-track project Simple., produced in full by GRAMMY®-winning dance music auteur Kaytranada.

This month, Simple. bowed at #1 on the iTunes Top Electronic Albums Chart right out of the gate. The project also earned widespread critical acclaim. OkayPlayer touted it among "13 New Hip-Hop & R&B Albums You Should Be Listening To," and hailed it as "sumptuous."

Billboard named "The Code" [feat. Mike Dimes] one of the "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," while NPR and Hypebeast plugged the EP. HipHopDX highlighted the collection's diversity, "There's songs on Simple. which are pumped full of synths and designed for dancing; other tracks are introspective, beckoning a serious listen with an open mind."

Simple. is IDK's first full-length rap project helmed entirely by Kaytranada, who has brought his trademark groove to collaborations across the pop spectrum, from Snoop Dogg and Pharrell to Mary J. Blige and The Internet. IDK, a consummate musical omnivore stretches Kaytranada into new creative territory.

Nowhere is that clearer on songs like "Breathe" where nocturnal R&B collides with moody '80s synthpop. "Lemme catch my breath," he coos lightly, while later on "The Code" IDK unloads sharp bars over a piano-led beat that recalls Kanye's Graduation era. But the house-hop romps that fans are waiting to soundtrack their summer are here, too.

Watch the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert here:

TOUR DATES

6/30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

7/1 - Hivarenbeek, The Netherlands - Woohah (Festival)

7/2 - Ferropolis, Germany - - Splash! (Festival)

7/8 - Toronto, ON - - Velvet Underground

7/10 - Detroit, MI - - - Shelter

7/11 - Chicago, IL - - - Avondale Music Hall

7/13 - Atlanta, GA - - - Loft Center Stage

7/15 - Houston, TX - - - Bronze Peacock

7/16 - Austin, TX - - - Empire Garage

7/19 - Los Angeles, CA - - El Rey

7/20 - Oakland, CA - - - The New Parish

7/22 - Seattle, WA - - - Capitol Hill Block Party

7/26 - Denver, CO - - - Cervantes Other Side

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

7/30 - Cleveland, OH - - Grog Shop

7/31 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

8/2 - New York, NY - - Irving Plaza

8/26 - Boston, MA - - - House of Blues

10/31 Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

11/1 - Cologne, Germany - Helios

11/3 - Paris, France - - Le Hasard Ludique

11/4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin (formerly Paradiso Noord)

11/6 - Brussels, Belgium - Rotonde - Botanique

11/7 - London, England - Jazz Café

11/8 - Manchester, England - - YES (The Pink Room)

11/10 - Dublin, Ireland - - Green Room

11/25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring