Hulu's Bonnaroo Livestream To Include J Cole, Machine Gun Kelly and 21 Savage

Last month, Hulu announced that it would serve as the official streaming destination for three of C3 Presents' biggest music festivals - Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival - in both 2022 and 2023.

With Bonnaroo 2022 beginning today in Manchester, Tennessee, Hulu is excited to announce the streaming lineup schedule for the festival, which will include artists like Flume, Gryffin, Illenium and more. Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday, with one feed for the Thursday shows.

Other highlights for Bonaroo include Tool, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$, and Porter Robinson.

This year's edition of the internationally acclaimed Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is taking place June 16-19, 2022 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Bonnaroo 2022 will once again present a wide-ranging bill featuring a spectacular selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival.