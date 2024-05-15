Huddy Unveils 'Love Bites' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off making special guest appearances in Palaye Royale (directed by Modsun) and Lenny Kravitz’s latest music videos, multi-hyphenate rising star Huddy unveils his latest project, Love Bites.

Released on his 22nd birthday, the 4-track EP showcases a more mature sound from Huddy, capturing the thrilling highs and lows of love. Love Bites arrives today alongside an electric official video in support of the title track, which made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and featured on the Paramount billboards in Times Square.

“The title ‘Love Bites’ is a double entendre: it not only alludes to a hickey, but it also means that love can bite you in the ass if you let it,” shares Huddy on the inspiration behind his latest project. “Love can be this intense thing where you feel so much for each other to the point of insanity. This EP is the saga of my love with my girlfriend Chiara, told through four distinct sonic journeys. It's a raw and honest portrayal of our journey, from our first encounter to the wild, passionate love we share today.”

He continues, “With each track, I dig deeper into my emotions, unafraid to embrace the raw and the vulgar, because that's what love is – messy, unfiltered, real. ‘Love Bites’ isn't just a song to me; it’s a world I created to showcase the essence of our love story, encapsulated in music. I want everyone to be swept away by the whirlwind of emotions, to experience firsthand the kaleidoscope of love's highs and lows right beside me.”

Having already graced the stages of major festivals like When We Were Young in addition to a successful 40-date North American tour supporting Oliver Tree, Huddy is gearing up to make his debut at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago on August 4, 2024. A musical force and trailblazer, Huddy is ushering Gen Z into the alternative scene with a blend of sex appeal and raw talent – creating a whole new playbook for what it means to be a 21st-century icon, seamlessly spanning various platforms and realms. Beyond his magnetic allure, Huddy sets himself apart with his fresh, alternative edge and sharply articulate voice, making waves not just in music but also in fashion, solidifying his status as a forefront innovator in both domains.

Love Bites EP Tracklisting

“Mugshot”

“Worst Way”

“Love Bites”

“21”

ABOUT HUDDY

One glance at the eye-catching manicure, wavy midnight-colored hair, and trend-setting style, and you know it’s Huddy (aka Chase Hudson). However, it’s the 22-year-old’s music that may be even more identifiable. Pumped up by crunchy punk distortion, head-nodding hooks, and the kind of lyrics you get tattooed, the Los Angeles born-and-raised singer, songwriter, and guitarist bulldozes a lane of his own at high speed.

In September 2021, Huddy officially introduced himself with the single “21st Century Vampire.” Fans sunk their fangs into this restless riff-loaded banger, racking up 40 million streams as The Los Angeles Times christened him “a snarling singer-guitarist with his own radio-ready songs, following in the footsteps of his longtime idols.” He delivered again with the singles “The Eulogy of You and Me”, the acoustic guitar-laden “America’s Sweetheart,” and “Don’t Freak Out” [feat. iann dior, Tyson Ritter, & Travis Barker] illuminating a knack for stylistic shapeshifting with attitude intact.

After racking up 100 million streams in less than a year and receiving acclaim from Vogue, Interview, i-D, PAPER, and Nylon, he asserted himself as just the pop punk idol we needed on his 2021 full-length debut album, Teenage Heartbreak [Immersive/Sandlot/Geffen Records]. In his debut year, Huddy was not only nominated for in iHeartRadio Music Award but was also prominently featured on Billboard’s 21 under 21 and Forbes’ 30 under 30 lists.

In July 2022, Huddy released the pop-punk ballad “All the Things I Hate About You” taking the internet by storm as an anthemic, evocative and emotional track that spoke to anyone who has ever been burned by someone close to them. The song went viral on TikTok with 35M global streams, #1 TikTok Trending, 268K TikTok Video Creations, 1B TikTok Views, #1 Trending on YouTube, #1 Genius Chart, Spotify US Viral Chart, and 50+ playlist adds in under a week including New Music Friday and Pop Rising. Additionally, the track became Huddy’s first to chart on Pop and Alternative radio where it was Top 10 most added two weeks in a row.

Following his festival debut at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Huddy most recently toured with Oliver Tree across 40 North American cities performing to sold out 5,000 capacity seat venues. Today, the Dior brand ambassador is currently setting the stage for a new project arriving in 2024 that is sure to spin music fans on their heels as he explores new sounds and tackles edgier themes.

PHOTO CREDIT: Phil Chester & Sara Byrne

