Hoodoo Gurus With the Dandy Warhols Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

Frontier Touring are excited to announce that after being forced to postpone their highly anticipated national tour earlier this month, Hoodoo Gurus with very special guests The Dandy Warhols (US) have officially rescheduled their 40th Anniversary Tour to September 2022.

Opening proceedings in Brisbane and Sydney will be The Buoys, Even in Melbourne and Adelaide, Gnarlhünd in Hobart and Rinehearts in Perth.

With shows scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth all existing ticketholders will be notified of rescheduled dates via the official ticketing agency and need not act.

Original purchases will be valid for the rescheduled date without the need for exchange. We encourage you to #keepyourtickets. Patrons unable to attend new show dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted to the official ticketing agency prior to Thursday 12 May.

Hoodoo Gurus recently released their long-awaited first studio album in twelve years, 'Chariot of the Gods' (EMI Music Australia) which debuted at #7 on the ARIA Album Chart and #2 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart, MAKING IT the band's highest charting studio album in over 28 years!

Rescheduled Tour Dates

Tue 13 Sep 2022 - Riverstage, Brisbane QLD (prev. Thu 14 Apr)

Thu 15 Sep 2022 - Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (prev. Tue 12 Apr & Wed 13 Apr)

Fri 16 Sep 2022 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC (prev. Wed 6 Apr)

Sat 17 Sep 2022 - Hobart City Hall, Hobart TAS* (prev. Sat 9 Apr)

Tue 20 Sep 2022 - AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA (prev. Tue 5 Apr)

Fri 23 Sep 2022 - Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA (prev. Sat 2 Apr)