Hoobastank & Lit Announce Co-Headlining 'Tried-N-True' Tour with Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit will be hitting the road this Fall on the co-headlining "Tried-N-True" tour alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris' vocalist Kristopher Roe. The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on October 14th and run through mid-November hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

VIP packages are also available, including the Tried-N-True VIP Meet & Greet Experience which includes a pre-show hang and photo op with members of Hoobastank, Lit and Alien Ant Farm, one VIP exclusive autographed tour poster, one VIP exclusive merch item, priority entry into the venue and more.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, August 26th. For more details, visit the official band websites of Hoobastank and Lit.

On November 20th, 2021, Hoobastank celebrated 20 years of their self-titled release, Hoobastank. The 2001 album launched the career of the band to mainstream success with huge singles including "Crawling In The Dark", "Running Away" and "Remember Me", all of which have since been certified RIAA platinum.

Almost two decades later, the band is still clocking in at over 6M monthly listeners on Spotify and "Crawling In The Dark'' has surpassed the 100M streaming mark across DSPs. The band's 2003 follow up studio album The Reason took them to even greater heights and solidified Hoobastank as a household name.

The title track "The Reason" went 4x RIAA Platinum and racked up quite a few #1 chart positions along the way, while the album went 2x RIAA Platinum. "The Reason" has over 2 Billion streams/views which has helped lead the way to the band's catalog surpassing the 3 billion mark across the various streaming platforms. The band looks forward to continuing their success in the years to come while also celebrating what they have accomplished so far.

Lit is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 90's and helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk (No Doubt, Blink 182, The Offspring) with hard-charging hits like "My Own Worst Enemy," "Miserable," "Zip-Lock" and "Lipstick & Bruises." The band has released 7 worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA Certified Platinum A Place in the Sun, and their latest release, Tastes Like Gold (Round Hill Records) featuring the new single, "Mouth Shut."

The band has remained one of the most active bands from that era and still consists of three original and primary members including brothers Ajay (lead vocals) and Jeremy Popoff (lead guitar), and Kevin Baldes (bass) along with new drummer Taylor Carroll.

Their double platinum mega-hit "My Own Worst Enemy" is one of the most broadcasted (255 million streams on Spotify), covered (view here), karaoke'd, recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years and won them a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year, while their unforgettable video for "Miserable" featuring Pamela Anderson was one of the top 10 most played songs of 2000.

Hoobastank and Lit Co-Headlining Tour Dates

with Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

October 14 - Nashville, TN - SkyDeck

October 15 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's Outdoor

October 16 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café *

October 18 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC

October 20 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

October 22 - Sugar Hill, GA - City Event

October 23 - Wilmington, NC - Surf's Up

October 26 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

October 27 - Ocala, FL - Reilly Arts Center

October 28 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

November 2 - Gollad, TX - Schroeder Hall

November 3 - Cypress, TX - Frio Hill Country

November 4 - New Braunfels, TX - Texas Ski Ranch

November 5 - Carrollton, TX - Festival at The Switchyard +

November 6 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre

November 8 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

* Alien Ant Farm will not be on this date.

+ Only Hoobastank and Lit