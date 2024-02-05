Hong Kong Bedroom Pop Singer Cehryl Shares New Single 'burn Blister'

Hong Kong-based singer-songwriter-producer cehryl shares the hushed but danceable new alt-R&B single, “burn blister.” She explains, “ I don't write a lot of happy, upbeat love songs, so this was an attempt at that. The song is about feeling a bit self-destructive and lost and lonely, then blindly self-medicating by falling in love indulgently.”

cehryl has a voice as dulce and mellifluous as the songs she produces and writes to. Stories that explore the complexity of human emotion fill her dreamy, genre-fusing tracks, where her lyrical flair and classical training are on full display. From the strings she rips to the production, recording, and mixing, cehryl orchestrates every part of her songs.

Her painfully relatable sonic gifts have gained her an international community of fans across the globe. Following high school in the UK, cehryl came to the United States to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston and, post-college, found herself in Los Angeles, forming a tight-knit scene with friends Zack Villere, Mulherin, Dijon, Alex Szotak, and Soft Glas and performing with artists like Still Woozy and Ravyn Lenae.

Her buzzy 2019 debut album Slow Motion, garnered her praise from Paper, Earmilk, i-D, Complex while her 2021 EP, time machine, continued to garner new tastemaker fans at NPR, Flaunt, Ones To Watch , and more.

She currently resides in Hong Kong, where she grew up, working closely with the tight-knit indie music community alongside bands and friends like RIDDEM, as well as visual artists and filmmakers Jonny Ho, Natalie A. Chao, and others.

In 2022, she produced and wrote for Hong Kong artists Janice Vidal, Pong Nan, Sophy W, Moon Tang and has been collaborating with other multidisciplinary artists in the scene. She has since released singles, “sorry it's December,” “need/give me,” and “kill the thought,” and is currently working on new music.