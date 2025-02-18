Homeboy Sandman & Illingsworth Unveil Lead Single From 'Dancing Tree' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prolific Hip-Hop veteran Homeboy Sandman has announced his new collab EP Dancing Tree with Detroit beatmaker Illingsworth is due for release February 28th. The two Hip-Hop aficionados are back together again for the first time since their critically acclaimed "There In Spirit" album that was released in 2022 on Mello Music Group. The lead single “I’ll Show You” is out now.

Homeboy Sandman and Illingsworth are excited to reconnect on their upcoming EP Dancing Tree. In 2022, the pair released There In Spirit which received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDX, Rock The Bells, Vibe Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, PopMatters, and more. Their new EP Dancing Tree brings the same high caliber musicality infused with a playful flair and irresistible groove.

Homeboy Sandman speaks on Dancing Tree EP: "Illingsworth makes the best beats. I can't stay still. Dancing like a tree swaying in the wind. Plus cats be bugging so profusely. Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote 'Self Reliance' to try and help out. I made this EP."

Homeboy Sandman is highly revered for being authentic and uncompromising with his craft. Despite not being on social media, Homeboy Sandman has proven his inimitable greatness by cultivating a strong fanbase worldwide, amassing millions of streams, and earning widespread acclaim from renowned publications and respected artists. 2025 is set to be a storied year for the prolific lyricist with a wealth of new music dropping under his imprint, Dirty Looks. Homeboy Sandman will be embarking on a highly anticipated Europe tour this Spring ahead of his recently announced performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with The Avett Brothers on July 12. Connect with him via Patreon or joining his email list here to keep up with everything to come.

Tour Dates

March 1 - Portland, ME @ Bayside Bowl

March 21 - Sheffield, UK @ Sidney and Matilda

March 22 - London, UK @ Hootanany

March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Super Friendz

March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

March 26 - Berlin, DE @ Panke

March 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Stellwerk

March 28 - Rennes, FR @ Dooinit Festival

April 6 - Zürich, CH @ Werk 21

July 12 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 26 - Angel Fire, NM @ Angel Fire Skate Festival

Photo credit: Sophia Elle

Comments