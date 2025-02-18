Homeboy Sandman & Illingsworth Unveil Lead Single From 'Dancing Tree' EP

Listen to the new single from the hip-hop veteran.
Prolific Hip-Hop veteran Homeboy Sandman has announced his new collab EP Dancing Tree with Detroit beatmaker Illingsworth is due for release February 28th. The two Hip-Hop aficionados are back together again for the first time since their critically acclaimed "There In Spirit" album that was released in 2022 on Mello Music Group. The lead single “I’ll Show You” is out now.
Homeboy Sandman and Illingsworth are excited to reconnect on their upcoming EP Dancing Tree. In 2022, the pair released There In Spirit which received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDX, Rock The Bells, Vibe Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, PopMatters, and more. Their new EP Dancing Tree brings the same high caliber musicality infused with a playful flair and irresistible groove.
Homeboy Sandman speaks on Dancing Tree EP: "Illingsworth makes the best beats. I can't stay still. Dancing like a tree swaying in the wind. Plus cats be bugging so profusely. Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote 'Self Reliance' to try and help out. I made this EP."
Homeboy Sandman is highly revered for being authentic and uncompromising with his craft. Despite not being on social media, Homeboy Sandman has proven his inimitable greatness by cultivating a strong fanbase worldwide, amassing millions of streams, and earning widespread acclaim from renowned publications and respected artists. 2025 is set to be a storied year for the prolific lyricist with a wealth of new music dropping under his imprint, Dirty Looks. Homeboy Sandman will be embarking on a highly anticipated Europe tour this Spring ahead of his recently announced performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with The Avett Brothers on July 12. Connect with him via Patreon or joining his email list here to keep up with everything to come.
March 1 - Portland, ME @ Bayside Bowl
March 21 - Sheffield, UK @ Sidney and Matilda
March 22 - London, UK @ Hootanany
March 23 - Leeds, UK @ Super Friendz
March 24 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
March 26 - Berlin, DE @ Panke
March 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Stellwerk
March 28 - Rennes, FR @ Dooinit Festival
April 6 - Zürich, CH @ Werk 21
July 12 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 26 - Angel Fire, NM @ Angel Fire Skate Festival
Photo credit: Sophia Elle
