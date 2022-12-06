Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Holo Holo Music Festival Announces Lineup & Moves to Las Vega

Holo Holo is an all ages event and tickets will go on sale at 10 AM Pacific on Dec. 8.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Powerhouse independent festival producers, Good Vibez Presents and Reggae Rise Up Vegas are joining forces to bring the Holo Holo Music Festival to Las Vegas, Nevada May 6-7, 2023. For these two days in May, Vegas, colloquially known as the ninth island of Hawaii, will transform into an oasis of island vibes.

On Saturday, Holo Holo Vegas will feature Kolohe Kai, Collie Buddz, Katchafire, Kapena, Anuhea, Ka'ikena Scanlan, and a special comedy set by Tumua. And on Sunday, J Boog, Steel Pulse, Sammy Johnson, Ekolu, Paula Fuga, Fia, Eli-Mac. Hosted by Western Conference and Big Body Cisco and DJ sets by Westafa.

"'Holo Holo' means 'to travel, to sail, to move," says O'ahu-born Good Vibez co-owner, Dan Sheehan. This familiar expression is most often heard between friends as in 'let's holo holo up country', Sheehan says, when detailing the festival's origin. The inaugural Holo Holo Music Festival took place in Northern California in 2022, but "this event desires movement, so carrying Holo Holo to Vegas next year is a natural progression for its fluidity." For Sheehan, curating this lineup is more than just something on his to-do list.

"Growing up in Ewa Beach, O'ahu, island music and reggae were the soundtracks to my childhood. These styles of music - the heartbeat of the islands - is the backbone of my work as a festival producer and venue owner. A big part of Good Vibez Presents is discovery, and I'm honored to be able to showcase and celebrate these bands at Holo Holo."

Holo Holo is an all ages event and tickets will go on sale at 10 AM Pacific on Dec. 8, and will be available for purchase at holoholofestival.com. Limited travel packages from Fuse (including hotel and ticket bundles) will also be available on Dec. 8, click here for more details. Six tiers of tickets are available - from standard GA to Premium VIP Cabana - to ensure music fans have the experience they prefer.

What: Holo Holo Music Festival

When: Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7, 2023; doors at 1 PM, music at 2 PM.

Where: Downtown Las Vegas Event Center

Who: Saturday: Kolohe Kai, Collie Buddz, Katchafire, Kapena, Anuhea, Ka'ikena Scanlan, and a special comedy set by Tuma. Sunday: J Boog, Steel Pulse, Sammy Johnson, Ekolu, Paula Fuga, Fia, Eli-Mac. Hosted by Western Conference and Big Body Cisco and DJ sets by Westafa.

Tickets, daily schedules, and more information: holoholofestival.com

A note from Good Vibez Presents re: Land acknowledgement: We acknowledge that the Holo Holo Music Festival Vegas, at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada is on the traditional, ancestral territories and homelands of the Nuwuvi, Southern Paiute People.

To recognize the ancestral lands that we work upon is an important step in honoring the people who have called this area home from time immemorial and acknowledging their continued presence today as the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe. Consistent with our values of community and inclusion, we have a responsibility to acknowledge, honor and make visible those whose land we work upon.

We are grateful for the opportunity to host community gatherings here. As we acknowledge this area as the homeland of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, we ask that you, as visitors, treat this place with the same respect as those who walked before you. We encourage you to learn more about the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe in their own words by visiting their website.

About Good Vibez Presents and Reggae Rise Up Vegas: For the past 25 years, Good Vibez Presents has produced hundreds of unforgettable, multidimensional concerts and festivals along the West Coast, Hawaii, Arizona, North Carolina and Mexico, most notably the largest reggae-rock festival in the country; the California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey.

Rebels & Renegades, a gathering of musical hippies & cowboys, is the newest addition to the Good Vibez canon. Its inaugural year took place in Oct. of '22 and was celebrated by Rolling Stone for its "no genres allowed" programming ethos.

"We are stoked to partner with Reggae Rise Up Vegas to bring Holo Holo to Vegas and bring people together with mindful, sustainable gatherings rich with music and art," says co-founder Amy Sheehan.

After a decade of bringing hundreds of thousands of reggae fans together for festivals in Florida, Utah, Vegas, and Maryland, Reggae Rise Up is undisputedly the largest touring reggae festival in the United States.

Produced by independent full-service entertainment company Live Nite Events, Reggae Rise Up has gotten a front-row seat to witness the growth of a an entire genre and, as such, holds an intimate understanding and deep respect of both it's cultural roots and it's ongoing evolution as a sound.

From it's origins in Jamaica and deep ties to Rastafari to it's influence across southern California's beach communities and iconic music scene, to the many different iterations seen across the Polynesian Islands and beyond, Reggae music is a cross-cultural phenomenon that has left an undeniable impact worldwide.

At Reggae Rise Up we believe in championing the shared messages and ideas behind the music that unite this incredible genre while simultaneously paying respect to each of the different cultures and communities that have helped to advance it, and do so while delivering the very best in fan experiences and state-of-the-art production across every event we produce.



