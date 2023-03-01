Hollywood Undead Announce 'Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe' & Share 'Evil'

Platinum-certified Los Angeles quintet, Hollywood Undead will release the deluxe version of their eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats.

The vinyl deluxe will feature five new tracks including "Evil," which the band is excited to share today - check it out here. The digital deluxe version will also feature an exclusive bonus track "House of Mirrors" featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.

Hotel Kalifornia, originally released in 2022, represents "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots,' highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California."

The 14-track album highlights the best aspects of what Hollywood Undead has become known for, garnering support from Revolver, SPIN, New Noise Magazine. Hotel Kalifornia also saw placements on genre playlists such as Spotify's Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation, Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock, and Top 40 placement at US Rock & Active Rock Radio with the standout single "City Of The Dead."