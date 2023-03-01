Hollywood Undead Announce 'Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe' & Share 'Evil'
The album will be out on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats.
Platinum-certified Los Angeles quintet, Hollywood Undead will release the deluxe version of their eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats.
The vinyl deluxe will feature five new tracks including "Evil," which the band is excited to share today - check it out here. The digital deluxe version will also feature an exclusive bonus track "House of Mirrors" featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.
Hotel Kalifornia, originally released in 2022, represents "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots,' highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California."
The 14-track album highlights the best aspects of what Hollywood Undead has become known for, garnering support from Revolver, SPIN, New Noise Magazine. Hotel Kalifornia also saw placements on genre playlists such as Spotify's Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation, Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock, and Top 40 placement at US Rock & Active Rock Radio with the standout single "City Of The Dead."
HOTEL KALIFORNIA DELUXE TRACKLIST
*Digital Deluxe ONLY
Hollywood Undead is currently wrapping up the Rockzilla Part 2 Tour with Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse. The band will make several festival appearances throughout the spring and summer worldwide with Bamboozle Festival, and international festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.hollywoodundead.com.
ROCKZILLA: PART 2 TOUR
Supporting Papa Roch & Falling In Reverse
Mar. 02 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
Mar. 03 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mar. 05 - Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
Mar. 06 - Missoula, MT @ Adams Center - RESCHEDULED FROM FEB. 24
SPRING/SUMMER FESTIVALS
May 05-07 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle Festival
Jun. 02 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park
Jun. 03 - Nürburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring
Jun. 08 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival
Jun. 09 - Hradec, Czech Republic @ Rock For People
Jun. 10 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock
Jun. 16 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
Jun. 18 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest
Jun. 23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival
Jun. 24 - Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest