Hollywood Undead Announce 'Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe' & Share 'Evil'

The album will be out on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats. 

Mar. 01, 2023  

Platinum-certified Los Angeles quintet, Hollywood Undead will release the deluxe version of their eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats.

The vinyl deluxe will feature five new tracks including "Evil," which the band is excited to share today - check it out here. The digital deluxe version will also feature an exclusive bonus track "House of Mirrors" featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.

Hotel Kalifornia, originally released in 2022, represents "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots,' highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California."

The 14-track album highlights the best aspects of what Hollywood Undead has become known for, garnering support from Revolver, SPIN, New Noise Magazine. Hotel Kalifornia also saw placements on genre playlists such as Spotify's Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation, Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock, and Top 40 placement at US Rock & Active Rock Radio with the standout single "City Of The Dead."

HOTEL KALIFORNIA DELUXE TRACKLIST

  1. CHAOS
  2. World War Me
  3. Ruin My Life
  4. Hourglass
  5. Go To War
  6. Alone At The Top
  7. Wild In These Streets
  8. Dangerous
  9. Lion Eyes
  10. Trap God
  11. Happy When I Die
  12. Reclaim
  13. City Of The Dead
  14. Alright
  15. Evil
  16. Salvation
  17. First Class Suicide
  18. Ransom
  19. Break On Through
  20. House Of Mirrors (feat. Jelly Roll)*

*Digital Deluxe ONLY

Hollywood Undead is currently wrapping up the Rockzilla Part 2 Tour with Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse. The band will make several festival appearances throughout the spring and summer worldwide with Bamboozle Festival, and international festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.hollywoodundead.com.

ROCKZILLA: PART 2 TOUR

Supporting Papa Roch & Falling In Reverse

Mar. 02 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

Mar. 03 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mar. 05 - Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Mar. 06 - Missoula, MT @ Adams Center - RESCHEDULED FROM FEB. 24

SPRING/SUMMER FESTIVALS

May 05-07 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle Festival

Jun. 02 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

Jun. 03 - Nürburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

Jun. 08 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

Jun. 09 - Hradec, Czech Republic @ Rock For People

Jun. 10 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

Jun. 16 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 18 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

Jun. 23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

Jun. 24 - Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest


