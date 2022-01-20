Holly Humberstone Releases New Single 'London Is Lonely'

Today, breakout singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has debuted her brand new single, "London Is Lonely," the first release since the arrival of her heralded sophomore EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin last fall. Produced by long-time collaborator Rob Milton, the track is one of her most heartbreaking and poignant yet, as it chronicles the story of her move to London while feeling disconnected and isolated.

"I wrote 'London Is Lonely' back in February 2020 right before the pandemic hit here in the UK," says Holly. "I had just moved out of my childhood home down to London and had spent the past few months feeling really trapped and alone in my tiny flat with strangers. London felt so intense and although there were so many people around me, I felt even more isolated and like I didn't belong. I kind of lost myself in the city. I didn't exactly know who I was anymore, and so going home and writing felt like my safe space to process everything. It's funny now listening to the song almost two years on, post-pandemic, and feeling like nothing much has changed at all. I'm still trying to find my place here and make it my home and so it felt right to put this song out into the world right now, when so many other people are probably feeling lost right now too."

Holly has hit the ground running in 2022 as she was just revealed as a featured performer at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16th and April 23rd, 2022. The announcement also comes on the heels of her being named The BRITs Rising Star of 2022, following in the footsteps of global superstars including Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and Griff. Given to the most promising rising acts in UK music, the prestigious honor served as an exclamation point on an already-colossal year for the 22-year-old, and has cemented her status as a stand-out talent and artist to watch in 2022 and beyond.

Initially released November 5th, 2021, The Walls Are Way Too Thin explores a moment in time that's universally relatable to anyone navigating the leap to adulthood, from the feeling of being lost to questioning your identity and belonging. Led by her milestone single "Scarlett," the EP features her collaboration with The 1975's Matty Healy "Please Don't Leave Just Yet," the cinematic title-track "The Walls Are Way Too Thin" and slowburn "Haunted House," as well as her latest single "Friendly Fire."

The Walls Are Way Too Thin solidifies Humberstone as a voice for her generation, and demonstrates a songwriting prowess that defies her 21-years of age and only two years in the limelight. Always striving to write lyrics that are deeply personal to herself, the honest storytelling at the heart of Holly's craft has resonated with people everywhere and pinpointed a shared commonality in the peaks and valleys of our life experiences.

Humberstone's selection as this year's Brit Rising Star follows yet another monumental announcement for the young artist, as she was recently revealed as a special supporting guest for an upcoming leg of Olivia Rodrigo's highly anticipated 2022 "SOUR Tour." The tour dates are set to kick off right after Humberstone's debut full-length US tour supporting girl in red this spring.

The Walls Are Way Too Thin succeeds Holly's critically acclaimed debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel, which marked the first chapter in the story of a new global talent who has garnered over 200 million global streams to-date and been nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award with Apple Music, placed as runner up in the BBC Sound of 2021, and been chosen as YouTube's next Artist On The Rise.

With performances under her belt on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Later...with Jools Holland, Holly most recently delivered a stunning rendition of "Scarlett" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Her unparalleled rise has caught the attention of Triple J, The NY Times, The Sunday Times, Variety, NME, ELLE, Billboard Nylon, AV Club, The Guardian, i-D and more, and although her story might have only just begun, Holly Humberstone is destined to be a force for years to come.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 7, 2022 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA (SOLD OUT)*

March 8, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)*

March 9, 2022 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, TN (SOLD OUT)*

March 11, 2022 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)*

March 12, 2022 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD (SOLD OUT)*

March 14, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)*

March 15, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)*

March 16, 2022 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)*

March 18, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)*

March 19, 2022 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC (SOLD OUT)*

March 20, 2022 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)*

March 22, 2022 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT)*

March 23, 2022 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH (SOLD OUT)*

March 24, 2022 - Metro - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)*

March 25, 2022 - Metro - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)*

March 27, 2022 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI (SOLD OUT)*

March 28, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN (SOLD OUT)*

March 29, 2022 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT)*

March 31, 2022 - Emo's - Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)*

April 1, 2022 - House of Blues - Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)*

April 2, 2022 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)*

April 3, 2022 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT)*

April 5, 2022 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO (SOLD OUT)*

April 6, 2022 - The Rockwell at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT*

April 8, 2022 - Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA (SOLD OUT)*

April 9, 2022 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR (SOLD OUT)*

April 11, 2022 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)*

April 12, 2022 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)*

April 26, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)!

April 27, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)!

April 29, 2022 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)!

April 30, 2022 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)!

May 3, 2022 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)!

May 4, 2022 - The Anthem - Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)!

May 6, 2022 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)!

May 7, 2022 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)!

May 9, 2022 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA (SOLD OUT)!

May 10, 2022 - Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)!

May 12, 2022 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 13, 2022 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 14, 2022 - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 17, 2022 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ (SOLD OUT)!

May 18, 2022 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 20, 2022 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV (SOLD OUT)!

May 21, 2022 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 24, 2022 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 25, 2022 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)!

! supporting Olivia Rodrigo

*supporting girl in red