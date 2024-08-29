Hollow Stare Releases 'Diary Of A Madman' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hollow Stare has unleashed their highly anticipated album, 'Diary Of A Madman,' a masterful exploration of progressive metal and deathcore that promises to redefine the genre. Following the success of their debut single 'Sleep,' the duo has elevated their sound with a full-length release that delves deep into their musical vision.

The album showcases Hollow Stare's evolution from a promising new act to a powerful force in the metal scene. 'Diary Of A Madman' is a compelling journey through epic, angry, and melancholic themes, blending brutal riffs with beautifully melodic passages. The track 'I'm Barely Alive' stands out, exemplifying the album's intense emotional and sonic depth. This song, created from Ben's desire to convey profound heartbreak, began with an orchestral intro composed by Daniel. The overproduced, cinematic approach incorporates instruments like the .strandberg* Boden 8 Prog, Dingwall NG3, and a full-range orchestra recorded by the London BBC Symphony, setting a dramatic tone for the track.

Hollow Stare is the brainchild of producer and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Friedman-Posner and vocalist/drummer Ben Fleming, formed in 2023. Their collaboration, built on a long history of working together, combines Daniel's expertise in production with Ben's raw vocal power. Influenced by bands like Periphery, Nine Inch Nails, and Lorna Shore, Hollow Stare seamlessly integrates progressive metal with deathcore, creating a sound that is both hard-hitting and sophisticated. Their debut single 'Sleep' garnered significant attention, including top-chart placements and playlist features, setting the stage for the album's release.

"I'm Barely Alive is a song that defines the sound Ben and I have in our heads," says Daniel about the lead track. 'With our previous releases, we were setting the stage, but with this track, we feel we've truly discovered our unique sound and direction.'

Hollow Stare's journey began with their single 'Sleep,' which achieved notable press coverage and playlist placements, including a top 5 spot on the charts in Dallas, TX. Their continued momentum and growing fanbase underscore their potential to make a significant impact on the metal scene.

Comments