Holding Absence Release Music Video for 'nomoreroses'

With just a week to go until the release of The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, Holding Absence have revealed a video for their thunderous fourth single "nomoreroses", which fans can view below.

Vocalist Lucas Woodland comments, "We're super excited to release 'nomoreroses' on the homestretch before TGMOML comes out next week! The song is definitely a heavier and more progressive track than people have heard from us in a while, which is perfect as it represents just how varied the record is. 'nomoreroses' is lyrically a song about a sour relationship with god, looking at how hard it can be to believe in a god that seemingly doesn't believe in you."

The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, due out April 16, 2021 via Sharp Tone Records, is rooted in a time long before Holding Absence even existed. Inspired by a song of the same name that was recorded in the 1930s by actor and singer Dame Gracie Fields, which was covered by Lucas' great uncle song during the 1950s. After finding this out from his grandmother, the singer decided the poignancy of its words were worthy of titling Holding Absence's next record.

"It felt like I'd stumbled across something special," Lucas explains of his family's connection to The Greatest Mistake Of My Life. "After playing the track to Scott [Carey, guitar], we agreed it was a perfect title. It tied in to how we wanted this album to be cinematic and timeless. We close the record with a cover of that song, which is essentially an homage to the original and its strange relationship with my family."

Holding Absence has shared tracks including "In Circles", "Afterlife" and "Beyond Belief" from the upcoming sophomore release, which is available to pre-order today at http://shrptn.co/holdingabsence.

In the band's own words, "This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn't rigid - it's not just love or joy or sadness - it's a lot of things."

