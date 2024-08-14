Hinds Share Final Single Ahead of September Album Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Madrid-based indie duo Hinds—a.k.a Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote – will release their utterly triumphant and highly anticipated new album VIVA HINDS on September 6th via Lucky Number. The band has previewed the record with a string of early singles, including “Boom Boom Back” featuring Beck, “Coffee,” “En Forma,” and “Superstar,” Now, Hinds return with “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You,” the final single before they release the album in its entirety and the only song on the album sung in both English and Spanish.

On the new single, Carlotta & Ana note, "It’s a love song that has nothing to do with being with the other person or even whether it is reciprocated. We're talking about the most simple version of it. Love is like a magic shelter that you can take everywhere with you.” On the music video, they add, “we started this adventure of directing all the music videos of this album with a bag full of imagination and dreams. the friends, the bikes, the dancing, a business that never existed, the body guards of beck, and ice-creams, hollywood, and surrealism and tiny houses. very slowly we wanted to guide you and place your attention in what we really do: music. For ‘The bed, the room, the rain and you,’ we wanted to finish the story with where everything started: recording the album.”

Shortly after the band made their debut ten years ago, they hit what felt like an insurmountable obstacle – they had to change their name from Deers to Hinds for legal reasons. But, as their fans began to greet them at shows by cheering “¡VIVA HINDS!”, the band soon realized that what initially felt like an ending was actually just the beginning. Fast forward to 2023, and VIVA HINDS was written by the band’s co-founders, co-vocalists, co-guitarists and co-songwriters Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote after a series of endings. They hit a creative rut after releasing their 2020 album The Prettiest Curse, and their bassist and drummer devastatingly decided to leave the band. They also split with their management team, lost touring revenue due to lockdowns, and were without a label for the first time. But when Perrote and Cosials got together to write again it became clear that their connection, one so special that they call themselves “millionaires in friendship,” would be all they needed to get them through. VIVA HINDS – the most accomplished, sonically adventurous, honest and celebratory record of Hinds’ career – is only the beginning.

VIVA HINDS will be released on September 6th via Lucky Number. Recorded in rural France, the album was produced by Pete Robertson (Beabadoobee), engineered by the GRAMMY-nominated Tom Roach, mixed by GRAMMY-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg), and includes a collaboration with Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten, in addition to Beck. See below for album artwork and tracklisting, and pre-order the album now HERE.

The band will embark on a world-wide tour in support of VIVA HINDS. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Tracklist

1. Hi, How Are You

2. The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You

3. Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)

4. Stranger (ft. Grian Chatten)

5. Superstar

6. Mala Vista

7. On My Own

8. Coffee

9. En Forma

10. Bon Voyage

Tour Dates

September 12th – London, UK – Rough Trade East

September 13th – London, UK – Lafayette ** SOLD OUT **

October 9th - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks

October 10th-13th - Lake Perris, CA - Desert Daze

October 12th – San Diego, CA - Casbah

October 15th – San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

October 17th – Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

October 18th – Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

October 21st – Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

October 22nd – Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

October 23rd – Toronto - Lee’s Palace

October 25th – Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

October 26th – Washington DC - Union Stage

October 28th – Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

October 29th – Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

January 16th - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo

January 18th - Valencia, Spain - Sala Jerusalem

January 24th - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló

February 17th - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

February 18th - Birmingham, UK - Castle & Falcon

February 20th - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

February 21st - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

February 22nd - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

February 24th - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

February 25th - Southampton, UK - Papillon

February 26th – London, UK – Camden Electric Ballroom

February 28th - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique (Museum)

March 1st - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin

March 3rd - Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club

March 4th - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher

March 5th - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

March 7th - Paris, France - La Bellevilloise

Photo credit: Dario Vazquez

Comments