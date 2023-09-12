Heavy Makeup Confirms October Residency at Los Angeles' Sun Rose

Heavy MakeUp—the dynamic new project from Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri and Trever Hagen—will perform four shows at Los Angeles’ Sun Rose next month on October 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each show will consist of two distinct sets—the first will feature songs from their self-titled debut album, while the second will be a purely improvised performance.

Tickets for the shows will be available this Friday, September 15 at 10:00am PT. Full details can be found HERE.

The residency celebrates the group’s self-titled debut album, which was released last week via Shuffle Records/Thirty Tigers (stream/purchase here). Written and produced by the trio, Heavy MakeUp features 11 tracks filled with sonic exploration, capturing the artists’ improvisational spirit and shared curiosities through voice, synths, drum machines and brass.

The album is their first official project as a collective, after initially discovering their musical chemistry when collaborating on 2022’s “More and More,” released by Camerieri and Hagen’s project, CARM. Following that experience, Brickell, Camerieri and Hagen were inspired to further explore their shared creativity and spent three days together improvising, which went on to become the basis of Heavy MakeUp.

Released to critical attention, Rock NYC praises, “dynamic and surprising…a new-found spontaneous exploration of moody and alleviating soundscapes that fit the trio’s creativity and curiosity,” while Live For Live Music declares, “after playing this song just once you’ll be hearing it all the time too in your head” and KTX Public Radio describes it as “atmospheric, kinetic, trip hop-accented tracks.”

HEAVY MAKEUP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 4—Los Angeles, CA—The Sun Rose

October 11—Los Angeles, CA—The Sun Rose

October 18—Los Angeles, CA—The Sun Rose

October 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Sun Rose

About Edie Brickell

A GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, Edie Brickell has released thirteen albums throughout her renowned career including 2021’s Hunter And The Dog Star, the most recent release with the New Bohemians.

Released to widespread critical acclaim, Spin declared, “Brickell’s emotive vocals delve deep into the human condition while her band nimbly crosses numerous musical genres…complex but compelling work,” while The AV Club praised, “Hunter And The Dog Star is joyously, infectiously loose—a record filled with the kind of playful insouciance toward genres and tones that makes it a delight to hear, start to finish…What a terrific reminder to never count Brickell and company out.”

In addition to her work with New Bohemians, Brickell has also released music as a solo artist, as part of the groups The Gaddabouts and The Heavy Circles, and in collaboration with Steve Martin.

Brickell and Martin have released two studio albums together including Love Has Come For You, whose title track won Best American Roots Song at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. The pair also wrote the 2016 Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Bright Star.

About CJ Camerieri

Since graduating from The Juilliard School in 2004 with a degree in Classical Trumpet Performance, CJ Camerieri has become an esteemed soloist, chamber musician and indispensable collaborator for some of the most important artists of our time. He is a 2x GRAMMY winner and a co-founder of the acclaimed contemporary classical sextet yMusic, who the New Yorker called “six contemporary classical polymaths who playfully overstep the boundaries of musical genres.”

Camerieri has toured the world as a core member of Paul Simon’s band since 2013 as well as with artists such as Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, Ben Folds and Sting among many others. For Paul Simon’s “Farewell Tour” in 2018, Camerieri brought yMusic into the touring band, resulting in contemporary classical arrangements of the artist’s iconic songs being performed in arenas around the world, as well as with performances on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

He has also contributed to over 200 recordings and commissioned over 100 new works of chamber music, including pieces by Andrew Norman, Gabriella Smith, Nico Muhly, Marcos Balter, Ryan Lott and Missy Mazzoli. In 2021, Camerieri debuted his project, CARM, which was highlighted by performances on “The Late Show with Colbert Show” and NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series.

Camerieri is also an accomplished French Horn player, keyboardist, arranger, composer and improviser, comfortable in all styles and genres of music. In addition, Camerieri has held numerous chairs on Broadway; played principal trumpet with orchestras such as Orpheus, The Knights, and Orchestra of St. Lukes; and written arrangements for many types of ensembles on countless recordings and performances.

About Trever Hagen

Trever Hagen is an experimental trumpet player and producer who has collaborated with a range of musicians and ensembles from Bon Iver, Mouse on Mars, Marijuana Deathsquads, and Aaron Dessner to his own solo performances, albums and bands, including techno group Awefekt and avant-garde noise improv group Fanny Hill.

Hagen's solo trumpet electronica albums have been released by the labels 37d03d, Audiotong, Music of New Reference and No Icon. Coming up in the traditional music worlds of jazz and classical music, Hagen sought out new sounds and techniques of performing the trumpet outside the boundaries of institutions.

Although having performed on stages such as Coachella, Bonaroo and arenas across Europe, Hagen's musical imperative lies in underground, DIY and counterculture musical communities. These musical goals have brought him around the globe as a solo noise artist playing no-input feedback with a mouthpiece-less trumpet to create a performance of entirely new sounds and textures.

Having recently returned to his native United States after fourteen years in Europe and Asia, Hagen joined the trumpet-forward project Carm, writing and producing for the group along side performing, including on NPR's Tiny Desk, Stephen Colbert's Late Show and the Netherland's-based new music platform,2 Meters Sessions. As well, Hagen holds a Grammy nomination, a PhD and is an Oxford Press author. He has given talks and masterclasses on sound, music, noise and trumpet at universities and conferences in the US, Europe and Asia.