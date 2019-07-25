Heaven's Club Have A New Single

Shiv Mehra isn't one for basking in the spoils of downtime and open schedules - that's why he created Heaven's Club. The Deafheaven guitarist is inching into territory with this project, a hopscotching fusion of contemporary/kraut rock, jazzy percussion, reverb-drenched riffage, and overdub cloaked vocals.

Originally a project helmed by Mehra, his vision for Heaven's Club eventually expanded to his wildly talented circle of friends, namely Deafheaven drummer Dan Tracy, Nadia Kury, Chris Natividad, Ross Peacock and Luis Mayorga. Recorded at Santo Studios in Oakland, CA, Heaven's Club producer and engineer Andrew Oswald acts as a seventh member and brings rich texture and nuance to Mehra's vision.

Achieving a precious balance between potent urgency and diaphanous atmospheres, Heaven's Club pulls melody from tension. From the haunting harmonies of proto-ballad "Godiva" and the guitar-fueled rumination of "Mother," to the Elliott Smith-influenced, acoustic end-of-days anthem of album closer "Strange Times," Here There and Nowhere runs the gamut of genre and sound.

"Heaven's Club is the fog of memory and insubstantial fantasy," Mehra says of the project. "The songs reside in the liminal space between love and the end of suffering. They reach toward an ambiguous desire for peace - a deeply felt longing."

Here There and Nowhere will be released via Profound Lore on September 27. More information coming soon.

Here There and Nowhere - Track Listing:

1. Mnemonic

2. Dreamboat

3. Alone In Dresden

4. Great Grief

5. Here There and Nowhere

6. Godiva

7. The Frail

8. Mother

9. Strange Times





