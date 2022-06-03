Heather Sommer Shares New Single Featuring Mothica

Heather Sommer recently announced One Size Fits All, her new EP out June 17 via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division.

The new project from the Singer, songwriter, artist, producer and visual artist includes recent singles "CHAMELEON," "ON DEMAND" and "THE WAY A FRIEND WOULD." Now, Sommer has teamed up with pop-emo-alt icon, Mothica, for the EP's latest single and video, "ME TO A STRANGER."

"ME TO A STRANGER" is about accepting yourself and embracing the complexities and contradictions that come with life and being human, especially when you feel like you don't fit into what society classifies as "normal." "This collaboration with MOTHICA is a whole new soundscape for me, and is the most badass song I've ever been a part of," Heather says of the track. "I've been wanting to get a little bit more experimental and wilder production-wise for a while now, and this was the perfect song to do that with."

The collaboration with MOTHICA came after Sommer shared a sneak peak of it to TikTok. MOTHICA messaged her after hearing it and they were in the studio quickly after. "To get to work with her on this is a true honor. Her vocals and energy take this song to the next level. I truly hope this shocks people in the best way."

Heather is heavily involved in the creation of her original music and loves to embrace her passion for visual art by designing, illustrating, and animating her own album art, lyric videos, merch and promo graphics. As an independent artist, she has proven to be a highly noticeable force in today's new wave of rising talent.

All while securing major cuts in the world of electronic music, her chameleon-like vocals and unique writing style give her the capability to jump seamlessly between genres. She has accumulated over 70 million streams on Spotify alone, landing on major editorial playlists including over 25 New Music Fridays, Hot Acoustics, Chilled Pop Hits, Fresh Pop, Chill Pop, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: Pop, Modern Soft Pop, and more.

Sommer often travels between NY and LA and spends most of her time writing and producing for herself and others. She's equally as passionate about creating music with artists for their own projects as she is creating for herself and states, "I find it incredibly rewarding to help others tell their own stories through the power of original music. There's nothing like coming out of a writing session and feeling like the artist just went to one of the best therapy sessions of their life." She has never been more excited to create music with so many talented and wonderful people, and is eager to see what lies ahead in her creative journey.

Listen to the new single here: