Heart Bones Announce 2020 US Tour
Today, Heart Bones have announced their 2020 U.S. Tour for their upcoming LP, Hot Dish, out February 21st via Love OnLine Records. Heart Bones have announced 28 dates across the U.S. with more to come. The tour kicks off on Valentine's Day in St. Paul, tickets available here.Earlier this month, they released "Open Relations" the first single off of the upcoming project. The luminous pop duo of Sean Tillmann (Har Mar Superstar) and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog/Sweet Spirit) bring back groovy sentimental sounds with an ode to the trials of a one-sided open relationship. Fun, clever, and dynamic, "Open Relations" gives us a lot to anticipate from the eclectic duo in the new year. Filled with genre-blending nostalgic soundscapes, Hot Dish is sure to captivate and endear with glistening ear-wormy duets. Limited-edition Hot Dish pre-order bundles are now available here and include custom merch like color vinyl, t-shirts, oven mitts, and signed one-of-one polaroids.
HEART BONES US TOUR 2020
Fri, Feb 14 - St Paul MN - Turf Club - SOLD OUT
Fri, Feb 28 - Milwaukee WI - The Cooperage
Sat, Feb 29 - Moline IL - Rust Belt
Sun, Mar 1 - Chicago IL - Empty Bottle
Tue, Mar 3 - Columbus OH - Rumba
Wed, Mar 4 - Brooklyn NY - Knitting Factory
Thu, Mar 5 - Philadelphia PA - Johnny Brenda's
Fri, Mar 6 - Millersville PA - Phantom Power
Sat, Mar 7 - Asbury Park NJ - The Saint
Sun, Mar 8 - Boston MA - Great Scott w/ Adam Green
Tue, Mar 10 - Baltimore MD - Metro Gallery
Wed, Mar 11 - Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle Backroom
Sun, Mar 15 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
Sat, Apr 4 - Fargo N*E*R*D - The Hall
Sun, Apr 5 - Omaha NE - The Reverb
Mon, Apr 6 - Kansas City MO - Record Bar
Tue, Apr 7 - Denver CO - Globe Hall
Wed, Apr 8 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge
Fri, Apr 10 - Seattle WA - The Sunset
Sat, Apr 11 - Portland OR - Jack London Revue
Sun, Apr 12 - San Francisco CA - The Chapel
Mon, Apr 13 - San Diego CA - Casbah
Tue, Apr 14 - Los Angeles CA - The Echo
Wed, Apr 15 - Palm Springs CA - The Alibi
Thu, Apr 16 - Phoenix AZ - Valley Bar
Fri, Apr 17 - Marfa TX - Lost Horse Saloon
Sat, Apr 18 - San Antonio TX - Paper Tiger
Mon, Apr 20 - Austin TX - The Mohawk