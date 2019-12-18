Heart Bones Announce 2020 US Tour

Today, Heart Bones have announced their 2020 U.S. Tour for their upcoming LP, Hot Dish, out February 21st via Love OnLine Records. Heart Bones have announced 28 dates across the U.S. with more to come. The tour kicks off on Valentine's Day in St. Paul, tickets available here.

Earlier this month, they released "Open Relations" the first single off of the upcoming project. The luminous pop duo of Sean Tillmann (Har Mar Superstar) and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog/Sweet Spirit) bring back groovy sentimental sounds with an ode to the trials of a one-sided open relationship. Fun, clever, and dynamic, "Open Relations" gives us a lot to anticipate from the eclectic duo in the new year. Filled with genre-blending nostalgic soundscapes, Hot Dish is sure to captivate and endear with glistening ear-wormy duets.

HEART BONES US TOUR 2020

Limited-edition Hot Dish pre-order bundles are now available here and include custom merch like color vinyl, t-shirts, oven mitts, and signed one-of-one polaroids.

Fri, Feb 14 - St Paul MN - Turf Club - SOLD OUT

Fri, Feb 28 - Milwaukee WI - The Cooperage

Sat, Feb 29 - Moline IL - Rust Belt

Sun, Mar 1 - Chicago IL - Empty Bottle

Tue, Mar 3 - Columbus OH - Rumba

Wed, Mar 4 - Brooklyn NY - Knitting Factory

Thu, Mar 5 - Philadelphia PA - Johnny Brenda's

Fri, Mar 6 - Millersville PA - Phantom Power

Sat, Mar 7 - Asbury Park NJ - The Saint

Sun, Mar 8 - Boston MA - Great Scott w/ Adam Green

Tue, Mar 10 - Baltimore MD - Metro Gallery

Wed, Mar 11 - Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle Backroom

Sun, Mar 15 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Sat, Apr 4 - Fargo N*E*R*D - The Hall

Sun, Apr 5 - Omaha NE - The Reverb

Mon, Apr 6 - Kansas City MO - Record Bar

Tue, Apr 7 - Denver CO - Globe Hall

Wed, Apr 8 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge

Fri, Apr 10 - Seattle WA - The Sunset

Sat, Apr 11 - Portland OR - Jack London Revue

Sun, Apr 12 - San Francisco CA - The Chapel

Mon, Apr 13 - San Diego CA - Casbah

Tue, Apr 14 - Los Angeles CA - The Echo

Wed, Apr 15 - Palm Springs CA - The Alibi

Thu, Apr 16 - Phoenix AZ - Valley Bar

Fri, Apr 17 - Marfa TX - Lost Horse Saloon

Sat, Apr 18 - San Antonio TX - Paper Tiger

Mon, Apr 20 - Austin TX - The Mohawk





