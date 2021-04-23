Hayley Williams Releases 'Colour Me In'

Hayley Williams officially released her cover of Broadcast's "Colour Me In," available now at all DSPs and streaming services via Atlantic Records. The track was previously released for 24 hours on voter registration compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy: a 40-track album featuring previously-unreleased recordings by everyone from R.E.M. to Phoebe Bridgers to Death Cab For Cutie, and many more. "I really love Broadcast. It was hard to choose which song of theirs I wanted to cover," says Hayley, "but I feel like this one hits me in a sweet spot that's strangely comforted by longing and melancholy. I recorded this days before lockdown last year and it's just been floating around in the ether. So happy it's got a place to land now. Enjoy."

"Colour Me In" follows Hayley's surprise release of album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos earlier this year. "In a world that often requires us to ignore our deepest needs, Hayley Williams does not provide a light at the end of the tunnel or a closed door, but a new body, a new tongue, and possibly a new frame of reference to survive and even thrive," writes NPR. FLOWERS for VASES / descansos came shortly after the recent release of Williams' acoustic EP, PETALS FOR ARMOR: SELF-SERENADES. PETALS FOR ARMOR: SELF-SERENADES features stripped-down new renditions of "Simmer" and "Why We Ever" - both originally found on Williams' internationally acclaimed debut solo album, PETALS FOR ARMOR - alongside the previously unheard "Find Me Here."

Named among the top albums of last year by such high profile outlets as NPR, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, VICE, and more, PETALS FOR ARMOR made a spectacular chart debut upon its May 2020 release, arriving at #1 on Billboard's "Alternative Albums" and "Rock Albums" charts while also landing at #18 on the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200.

In addition, the album made top 10 debuts around the world, including #4 on the UK's Official Album Chart and #6 on Australia's ARIA Chart. Produced by Taylor York, Williams' lead collaborator in the GRAMMY® Award-winning Paramore, PETALS FOR ARMOR was met by worldwide critical acclaim, with the New York Times declaring it "an eclectic, unexpected, ambitious solo project (that lets) the singer and songwriter exorcise demons and stretch her creative powers," noting its "songs encompass self-empowerment, romantic sparks, female solidarity and simply thriving." PETALS FOR ARMOR is "full of feminine imagery and dance music textures that evoke diverse influences from Björk and Janet Jackson," wrote Rolling Stone. "It's the sound of an artist blooming into some of the best music of her career."

