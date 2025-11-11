Hayley Williams Adds Additional Shows to First-Ever Solo Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hayley Williams recently announced her first-ever solo tour - Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows have been announced, including third nights in New York, Nashville, Oakland and Los Angeles and second nights in Atlanta, Toronto, Minneapolis, Chicago, Austin, Cologne, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin. New shows in Baltimore, MD and Silver Spring, MD have also been added.

In an effort to keep tickets affordable and in the hands of fans, she announced a registered pre-sale and numerous anti-scalping measures, including face-value exchange. Fans must pre-register and be verified here to be eligible for the on-sale. To meet demand and account for the new shows, the verified pre-registration will stay open for an additional 5 hours and close at 7PM ET today, Tuesday, November 11th. The pre-sale begins at 10AM venue local time on Friday, November 14th. The tour spans North America, the U.K. and Europe and features Water From Your Eyes on most dates, along with Snuggle and Tiberius b on select shows. On the tour, she’ll perform Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party in full. A complete list of tour dates is below.

Last Friday, the 68th annual GRAMMY nominations were announced, with Hayley Williams racking up four nominations, including Best Alternative Music Album, along with nominations for songs “Parachute” in the Best Alternative Music Performance category, “Mirtazapine” in the Best Rock Performance category, and “Glum” in the Best Rock Song category.

She has previously been nominated 5 times for her work in Paramore, with 3 wins, including Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Performance in 2023. On the same day the GRAMMYs were announced, the final physical version of the record became available in stores worldwide. The completed album includes 20 songs, two of which didn’t appear on the original digital version, but are now available. This includes the R&B tinged earworm, “Good Ol’ Days,” released two weeks ago and “Showbiz.”

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party was produced entirely by Daniel James. Williams wrote, played and recorded a variety of instruments across each of the 20 songs, with cross-project contributions from long-time collaborators Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard, and contributions from Jim-E Stack on “True Believer,” which just earned Williams her first solo Billboard Alternative Sales #1.

2026 TOUR DATES

* w/ Water From Your Eyes

# w/ Snuggle

^ w/ Tiberius b

Mar 27 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

Mar 28 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

Mar 31 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON*

Apr 1 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON*

Apr 3 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA*

Apr 4 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA*

Apr 6 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA*

Apr 7 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA*

Apr 9 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*

Apr 10 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*

Apr 12 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY*

Apr 14 – The Lyric – Baltimore, MD*

Apr 15 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD*

Apr 17 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN*

Apr 18 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN*

Apr 21 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL*

Apr 22 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL*

Apr 25 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

Apr 27 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

Apr 28 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

May 2 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX*

May 3 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX*

May 5 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ*

May 7 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*

May 9 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*

May 10 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA*

May 12 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

May 13 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

May 15 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

Jun 5 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy#

Jun 8 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands*

Jun 10 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany#

Jun 11 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany#

Jun 15 – Tempodrome – Berlin, Germany*

Jun 16 – Poolen – Copenhagen, Denmark*

Jun 19 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^

Jun 20 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^

Jun 22 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom*

Jun 23 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom*

Jun 26 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom*

Jun 27 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom*

Jun 29 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland*

Jun 30 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland*

About Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams is a 3x GRAMMY winning singer, songwriter and musician best known for her role as the frontperson of rock band Paramore. With her incredible range and delivery, Billboard ranked her at #13 on their list of 50 Greatest Rock Singers of All Times. Frequently listed as a source of inspiration from contemporary performers as varied as Chappell Roan, Doechii and Billie Eilish, she’s also appeared on a wide variety of albums and singles as a collaborator and guest vocalist including Turnstile’s latest “Seein’ Stars”, Moses Sumney’s “I Like It I Like It,” and Taylor Swift’s “Castles Crumbling.” Swift went on to have Paramore open the first-ever The Eras Tour show that debuted in Arizona and later they went on to open all dates on the European leg of her world tour.

At 16 she released their album All We Know Is Falling, which was certified Gold and just celebrated its 20-year anniversary last week. The band’s breakthrough came with 2007’s Riot!, powered by the success of the 6X certified platinum single “Misery Business.” Paramore’s self-titled 2013 album marked a commercial and critical peak, with the platinum single “Ain’t It Fun” earning Paramore their first Grammy win for ‘Best Rock Song’ in 2015 and further nominations for ‘Best Rock Album.’ 2017’s

After a long hiatus, in 2023, they returned with This Is Why, an alternative-leaning record that earned the band two Grammy wins for ‘Best Alternative Song’ and ‘Best Rock Album’, making Paramore the first female-fronted rock band to ever win the category in its 31-year history.

Photo Credit: Zachary Gray