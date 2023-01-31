Hayley Kiyoko Announces 'The Panorama' Tour Dates

Celebrating her critically acclaimed sophomore album, PANORAMA, trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko will embark on The PANORAMA Tour this spring. Produced by Live Nation, the global headline run kicks off in Glasgow, UK on April 5th before heading to Manchester and London for a headline show on April 9th.

Kiyoko will then be performing extensively across Europe and North America. With all details now available, Kiyoko first teased the exciting news on Friday via her socials HERE. Full routing is copied below with tickets on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM Local HERE.

Co-written by Hayley and produced by Kiyoko, Danja (Beyoncé, Britney Spears) and Pat Morrisey & Kill Dave, the transformative 12-track album, highlighted by lead singles, "For The Girls," "Chance" and "Found My Friends," received rave reviews from The New York Times, FADER, Billboard, SPIN, PAPER, V Magazine, Variety, Entertainment Weekly and more.

The trailblazing musician, adoringly called "Lesbian Jesus" by her legion of fans, also graced the cover of Teen Vogue's Music issue and was declared "Artist Of The Year" by Out Magazine as she covered the esteemed Out100 issue.

Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated pop artists since releasing her debut album EXPECTATIONS, which - according to Rolling Stone, placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, the multi-hyphenate performer was nominated for two VMAs and won "Push Artist Of The Year."

Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed over 1B global streams and over 2.28M YouTube subscribers, accrued over 840M lifetime YouTube views, and numerous sold-out venues across the country and abroad. Lauded as one of "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians" by NPR, Hayley inspires her community through nuanced storytelling and lyricism, encouraging hope as her resounding message.

This year, Hayley will debut her first novel, a coming-of-age romance based on her breakthrough hit song and viral video, GIRLS LIKE GIRLS, available for pre-order now and arriving on May 30th. Her first-ever gender-inclusive fragrance, Hue, which became a 2022 finalist for the Fragrance Foundation's "Universal Prestige Award," is also available to order at huebyhayley.com.

THE PANORAMA TOUR DATES

APRIL

5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 - Galvanizers

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

9 - London, UK - KOKO

11 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

13 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

15 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

16 - Paris, FR - Élysée Montmartre

18 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

20 - Munich, DE - TonHalle

27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz



MAY

1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

3 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

8 - Denver, CO - Summit

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

20 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

21 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

27 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

28 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona

30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza



JUNE

1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring