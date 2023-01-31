Hayley Kiyoko Announces 'The Panorama' Tour Dates
Tickets on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM Local.
Celebrating her critically acclaimed sophomore album, PANORAMA, trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko will embark on The PANORAMA Tour this spring. Produced by Live Nation, the global headline run kicks off in Glasgow, UK on April 5th before heading to Manchester and London for a headline show on April 9th.
Kiyoko will then be performing extensively across Europe and North America. With all details now available, Kiyoko first teased the exciting news on Friday via her socials HERE. Full routing is copied below with tickets on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM Local HERE.
Co-written by Hayley and produced by Kiyoko, Danja (Beyoncé, Britney Spears) and Pat Morrisey & Kill Dave, the transformative 12-track album, highlighted by lead singles, "For The Girls," "Chance" and "Found My Friends," received rave reviews from The New York Times, FADER, Billboard, SPIN, PAPER, V Magazine, Variety, Entertainment Weekly and more.
The trailblazing musician, adoringly called "Lesbian Jesus" by her legion of fans, also graced the cover of Teen Vogue's Music issue and was declared "Artist Of The Year" by Out Magazine as she covered the esteemed Out100 issue.
Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated pop artists since releasing her debut album EXPECTATIONS, which - according to Rolling Stone, placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, the multi-hyphenate performer was nominated for two VMAs and won "Push Artist Of The Year."
Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed over 1B global streams and over 2.28M YouTube subscribers, accrued over 840M lifetime YouTube views, and numerous sold-out venues across the country and abroad. Lauded as one of "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians" by NPR, Hayley inspires her community through nuanced storytelling and lyricism, encouraging hope as her resounding message.
This year, Hayley will debut her first novel, a coming-of-age romance based on her breakthrough hit song and viral video, GIRLS LIKE GIRLS, available for pre-order now and arriving on May 30th. Her first-ever gender-inclusive fragrance, Hue, which became a 2022 finalist for the Fragrance Foundation's "Universal Prestige Award," is also available to order at huebyhayley.com.
THE PANORAMA TOUR DATES
APRIL
5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 - Galvanizers
7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2
9 - London, UK - KOKO
11 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
13 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
15 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
16 - Paris, FR - Élysée Montmartre
18 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457
20 - Munich, DE - TonHalle
27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
MAY
1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
3 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
8 - Denver, CO - Summit
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
20 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
21 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
25 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
27 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
28 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona
30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
JUNE
1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring