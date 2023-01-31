Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hayley Kiyoko Announces 'The Panorama' Tour Dates

Hayley Kiyoko Announces 'The Panorama' Tour Dates

Tickets on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM Local.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Celebrating her critically acclaimed sophomore album, PANORAMA, trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko will embark on The PANORAMA Tour this spring. Produced by Live Nation, the global headline run kicks off in Glasgow, UK on April 5th before heading to Manchester and London for a headline show on April 9th.

Kiyoko will then be performing extensively across Europe and North America. With all details now available, Kiyoko first teased the exciting news on Friday via her socials HERE. Full routing is copied below with tickets on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM Local HERE.

Co-written by Hayley and produced by Kiyoko, Danja (Beyoncé, Britney Spears) and Pat Morrisey & Kill Dave, the transformative 12-track album, highlighted by lead singles, "For The Girls," "Chance" and "Found My Friends," received rave reviews from The New York Times, FADER, Billboard, SPIN, PAPER, V Magazine, Variety, Entertainment Weekly and more.

The trailblazing musician, adoringly called "Lesbian Jesus" by her legion of fans, also graced the cover of Teen Vogue's Music issue and was declared "Artist Of The Year" by Out Magazine as she covered the esteemed Out100 issue.

Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated pop artists since releasing her debut album EXPECTATIONS, which - according to Rolling Stone, placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, the multi-hyphenate performer was nominated for two VMAs and won "Push Artist Of The Year."

Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed over 1B global streams and over 2.28M YouTube subscribers, accrued over 840M lifetime YouTube views, and numerous sold-out venues across the country and abroad. Lauded as one of "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians" by NPR, Hayley inspires her community through nuanced storytelling and lyricism, encouraging hope as her resounding message.

This year, Hayley will debut her first novel, a coming-of-age romance based on her breakthrough hit song and viral video, GIRLS LIKE GIRLS, available for pre-order now and arriving on May 30th. Her first-ever gender-inclusive fragrance, Hue, which became a 2022 finalist for the Fragrance Foundation's "Universal Prestige Award," is also available to order at huebyhayley.com.

THE PANORAMA TOUR DATES

APRIL
5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 - Galvanizers
7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2
9 - London, UK - KOKO
11 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
13 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
15 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
16 - Paris, FR - Élysée Montmartre
18 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457
20 - Munich, DE - TonHalle
27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

MAY
1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
3 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
8 - Denver, CO - Summit
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
20 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
21 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
25 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
27 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
28 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona
30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

JUNE
1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring



Frankie Rose Shares Sixteen Ways Ahead of New LP Love As Projection Photo
Frankie Rose Shares 'Sixteen Ways' Ahead of New LP 'Love As Projection'
Frankie Rose shares 'Sixteen Ways,' the second single from her forthcoming new album, Love As Projection. Frankie worked with choreographer Neil Schwartz and director Scott Kiernan on the video. Watch the new music video now!
Rose City Band to Release New Album Garden Party in April Photo
Rose City Band to Release New Album Garden Party in April
Recorded at Johnsons’ Portland home as well as The Center for Sound, Light, and Color Therapy and mixed by John McEntire, Garden Party features guest appearances by Moon Duo bandmates John Jeffrey on drums and Sanae Yamada on synths, as well as Rose City Band live performers Hasenberg on keyboards and Walker on pedal steel.
Alicia Blue to Release Second Inner Child Work EP Photo
Alicia Blue to Release Second 'Inner Child Work' EP
The 'Dreams' cover is the latest single from the Los Angeles to Nashville transplant and comes in advance of her forthcoming EP, Inner Child Work PT. 2 (out March 3, 2023 via Magnetic Moon). As Rocking Magpie recently observed, 'Blue could easily go the pop singer route—she has the voice for it and effortlessly writes sweet melodies.'
Marco Antonio Solis Announces El Buki World Tour Dates Photo
Marco Antonio Solis Announces 'El Buki' World Tour Dates
After a spectacular 2022 that included a second record-breaking “Una Historia Cantada” reunion tour with Los Bukis and a successful sold-out world tour, the winner of multiple international awards, and his recent recognition as Person of the Year 2022 by the Latin Recording Academy, Marco Antonio Solís, is coming back on tour across the globe.

From This Author - Michael Major


Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYsHarry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
January 30, 2023

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EPReckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
January 30, 2023

The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This WeekDL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
January 30, 2023

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsHow to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
January 30, 2023

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
January 30, 2023

Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
share