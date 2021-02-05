Hayley Kiyoko Announces New Fragrance 'Hue'

Hayley Kiyoko wants you to embrace what makes "HUE", you. The trailblazing pop star has officially announced her new gender-inclusive fragrance, "HUE," launching on Wednesday, March 3rd. Powered by Warner Music Artist services, Atlantic Records and Brands With Purpose, "HUE" is available for pre-order now at www.huebyhayley.com. All orders placed during the pre-order will include a limited-edition HUE-scented surprise and a special keepsake note from Hayley.

As an artist who creates a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community through her music, it was important to Hayley that her first fragrance embody acceptance and inclusivity. The packaging design features a portrait of Hayley illustrated by Liz Hirsch, which signifies the variety of hues amongst every individual.

"Perfume has been a massive part of my queer experience," Hayley tells Vogue. "I remember feeling famous in middle school because girls said that I smelled good. They wouldn't date me. They didn't have crushes on me. But they said I smelled good, and that was like a huge thing for me, and I've carried that throughout my life. I want to give that power and that armor to my fans, even if they're sitting at home!"

Hayley created the fragrance together with perfumer Constance Georges-Picot of Cosmo Fragrances in addition to development support by Bart Schmidt. Hayley and Slate Brands decided to produce a concentrated Eau de Parfum version for longer wear and enhanced ambrosial notes. The fruity and floral creation includes many of their exclusive ingredients, such as Rose and Cacao Blanc Craftivity ®. The fragrance is also vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and paraben-free.

"Like Hayley, we wanted the fragrance to be an expression of liberation, freedom, and self-empowerment. 'Not easily defined, complicated, powerful and worthy' were things Hayley reiterated numerous times," explains Constance.

Bold, energetic, and just a little disruptive, sparkling top notes of blood orange, watermelon and freesia unfold into an expressive, feminine heart of blooming peony petals, lychee, rose and pink magnolia. Warm and cocooning, the background develops into a simple aphrodisiac, as milky undertones of creamy cacao blanc merge with a soft, sensual trail of skin musk.

Atlantic Records worked with Warner Music Artist Services and Brands With Purpose to facilitate the partnership between Hayley Kiyoko and Slate Brands.

According to Slate Brands' Judah Abraham, "Hayley is the perfect partner since she knows exactly what she wants and takes control of the creative process. To create "HUE," she met numerous times with the creative team and the perfumers. The pandemic made it all a bit more challenging to connect and meet, but we had plenty of virtual get-togethers and smelling sessions."