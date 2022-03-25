Hayden Calnin Announces New EP & Shares Single Feat. Nick Aqcuroff

Today, Melbourne-based electro-folk singer, songwriter, and producer Hayden Calnin shares his new single, "The Way Back Up," which features fellow Australian artist Nick Acquroff.

Hayden explains, "Nick and I have been playing music together for years whenever we've gotten a chance to, and we thought it was about time to lay one of our songs down and let people have a listen. We were both living down the southern coastline of Australia, and I had Nick over one night for some dinner and drinks. Naturally, we ended up in the studio a bit later on writing and recording. That seemed to be pretty common practice for us when we would hang out, and this was a track that really resonated with us. It sat on a hard drive for 2 years, and I opened it up one day on my computer and thought it was too bloody good not to finish, so I gave it a good mix, and this was the result. Nick is such an incredible guy, and I'm just super stoked to be putting out a collaboration with my mate, it's awesome. Mates are awesome. Writing songs with mates and releasing them is even more awesome."

The track is off his upcoming EP, Something/Anything, which will be released on May 6th and features the recent single, Dreamer. Hayden sees the upcoming EP as "lost songs." Two of the five tracks were cut from his recent album, What It Means To Be Human, while the others were ones he had started but never finished.

Adding, "This is an EP that is bringing some never released tracks back to life. I chose to put all these songs together to show what can be lost musically and because they sat around the same key, so it flowed into what hopefully sounds like one big journey of a song."

Hayden released his latest album, What It Means To Be Human, in the fall of 2021. The record showcases Calnin's growth as an artist and finds him confidently embracing orchestral-infused, progressive, cinematic folk pop into his sound. Written, recorded, and produced almost entirely by Hayden, the record is meant to be a movie score for human existence, pushing the listener to explore their place in the world and who they want to be in it. It follows recent EPs and his 2016 debut double album, Cut Love Pt. 1 & 2.

While establishing himself as a sought-after producer, he continued to release music garnering critical acclaim from tastemakers like Earmilk, CLASH, Magnetic Magazine, Atwood, Consequence, and Stereogum. He has produced records for buzzing Aussies like Didirri, Harrison Storm, Riley Pearce, Woodlock, and NYCK, co-wrote Dean Lewis' recent hit "Falling Up," and has started composing film scores for local Australian filmmakers.

No stranger to touring, Hayden has shared the stage with Matt Corby, Tom Odell, The Antlers, and more and has had syncs in popular television shows like Suits, The Good Doctor, The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, The 100, and So You Think You Can Dance USA as well as the UK trailer for Academy® Award-nominated favorite Room.

Listen to the new single here: