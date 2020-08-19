Hawthorne Heights Announce 'Stay Home' Virtual Tour
Tickets and VIP Packages Available
Dayton, OH- Hawthorne Heights have announced "Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights", a live, intimate and virtual tour with opener Mark Rose. The band will perform two unique shows per night in different cities around the United States in an effort to not only bring live music to their fans, but to raise money for independent venues, local promoters and more. This tour truly showcases the DIY and hard-working ethos that has made Hawthorne Heights one of the most well respected rock bands around.
Tickets for each show are $10 and on sale now. For fans unable to make the date / time of their show, they can still purchase a ticket and the show will be available to watch for 15 days from the live date. Tickets, VIP packages and exclusive merch are available today at https://hawthorneheights.com/.
Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights Tour Dates
9/22/2020 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty Theatre
9/23/2020 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
9/23/2020 - Reno, NV - Drink 182
9/24/2020 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
9/24/2020 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
9/24/2020 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
9/24/2020 - Dallas, TX - Trees
9/25/2020 - Cincinnati, OH - The 20th Century Theater
9/25/2020 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
9/25/2020 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
9/26/2020 - Honolulu, HI - Underworld Events
9/26/2020 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
9/27/2020 - Allentown, PA - Planet Trog
9/27/2020 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
9/29/2020 - Omaha, NE - The Royal Grove
9/29/2020 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
9/30/2020 - Wichita, KS - Wave
9/30/2020 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
10/1/2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
10/1/2020 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk
10/2/2020 - Charleston, WV - Rock City Cake Company
10/2/2020 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
10/3/2020 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
10/3/2020 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
10/4/2020 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
10/4/2020 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
10/6/2020 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
10/6/2020 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
10/7/2020 - Raleigh, NC - Emo Raleigh
10/7/2020 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
10/7/2020 - Tacoma, WA - Alma Mater
10/8/2020 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
10/9/2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
10/9/2020 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
10/10/2020 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/10/2020 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
10/11/2020 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory
10/11/2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Emo Nite
The band will be performing hits from their storied career including their most recent full length, Bad Frequencies, which was released in 2018 via Pure Noise Records. It was the band's first full-length release since 2013 and gave fans a look back on why Hawthorne Heights has maintained such a strong presence in the genre while continuously growing, maturing and reflecting on life as musicians and as men. The album was produced by Hawthorne Heights along with Nick Ingram (Hotel Books, Capital House Studio), and mixed by Cameron Webb (Grammy Winner, NOFX, Social Distortion).
Fans can stream and purchase Bad Frequencies on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and at http://hawthorneheights.com/.