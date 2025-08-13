Hawaiian Superstar Maoli to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hawaiian superstar Maoli is set to make his debut appearance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry on November 21. The appearance came following the release of his album, Last Sip of Summer, earlier this summer.

On Last Sip of Summer, Maoli is working with hit producers Dann and David Huff to capture his authentic island-country background and blend of traditional Hawaiian music, rock, reggae, and country.

He recently wrapped up his Last Sip of Summer U.S. headline tour, with major stops including Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, two nights at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena, Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and more. This year also marked Maoli’s national television debut with a performance of “Last Sip of Summer” on The Today Show. Watch it here.

Maoli’s musical journey includes a series of albums and singles such as covers of hits like Brett Young’s “Mercy” and “In Case You Didn’t Know”. Last year, Maoli and Young collaborated on a new song, “Broke Heart Break.”

In 2010, his sophomore LP, Rock Easy, landed in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Reggae charts with three #1 singles: “Breaking My Heart,” “Whisper” and “Rock Easy.” In 2020, Maoli won Group of the Year and Album of the Year for the record, Sense Of Purpose, at iHeart’s Island Awards, followed by Album of the Year and Song of the Year in 2021.

In 2023, the band embarked on their “Maoli Music Overload (MMO)” tour, selling more than 45,000 tickets across four cities in Hawaii, in addition to selling 11,500 tickets on the MMO US tour plus several Festival appearances including Cali Roots and Holo Holo Fest Sacramento.

TRACK LIST

1. Damn Good Night

2. In A Bar

3. Better Off On A Beach

4. Shotgun Rider

5. Yours Truly

6. Leaving Here Lonely

7. Last Sip of Summer

8. I Know A Guy

9. Lonely Won’t Leave Me Alone

10. I Ain’t Crazy

11. Broke Heart Break

12. Left Hand Heavy