Video: Maoli Makes TV Debut with Performance of 'Last Sip of Summer' on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Hawaiian superstar Maoli recently made his television debut on TODAY, performing “Last Sip of Summer,” the title track of his highly anticipated new LP, which will be released next Friday, June 27 via ONErpm. Check out the performance here.

Last Sip of Summer finds Maoli working with hit producers Dann and David Huff to capture his authentic island-country background. Maoli’s blend of traditional Hawaiian music, rock, reggae and country—drawing inspiration from icons like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and George Strait—has earned him widespread recognition across Hawaii, Polynesia and the American West Coast.

He is in the midst of his Last Sip of Summer U.S. headline tour, which includes stops at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, two nights at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena, Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and more. See below for a complete list of dates. Tickets HERE.

Maoli’s musical journey began in seventh grade, when he learned to play the ukelele. However, it wasn’t until years later that he fully returned to music, with some encouragement from his uncle. His now storied 15-year career is marked by a series of albums and singles, including covers of hits like Brett Young’s “Mercy” (18+ million Spotify streams) and “In Case You Didn’t Know” (10+ million Spotify streams). Last year, Maoli and Young collaborated on a new song, “Broke Heart Break.”

Breaking into the mainstream with his unique mix of island reggae and country soul, Maoli aims to put his people on the map like they’ve never been before, revealing the common bonds between country folks and island lifers. In 2018, Maoli rediscovered his country roots, having seen the similarities between his music and modern country, from the melodies and strong rhythms to the tradition of simple-life storytelling.

In 2010, his sophomore LP, Rock Easy, landed in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Reggae charts with three #1 singles: “Breaking My Heart,” “Whisper” and “Rock Easy.” In 2020, Maoli won Group of the Year and Album of the Year for the record, Sense Of Purpose, at iHeart’s Island Awards, followed by Album of the Year and Song of the Year in 2021.

In 2023, the band embarked on their “Maoli Music Overload (MMO)” tour, selling more than 45,000 tickets across four cities in Hawaii, in addition to selling 11,500 tickets on the MMO US tour plus several Festival appearances including Cali Roots and Holo Holo Fest Sacramento. Most recently, Maoli made an appearance on American Idol, where he surprised a fan competing on the show—watch HERE.

TOUR DATES

June 27—Honolulu, HI—Blaisdell Arena

June 28—Honolulu, HI—Blaisdell Arena

July 5—Tumon, Guam—Ypao Beach Park – Hafaloha Concert Series

July 17—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre

July 18—San Diego, CA—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

July 19—Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery

July 20—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield

July 22—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort

July 24—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 25—Tacoma, WA—Dune Peninsula

July 26—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre

July 29—Seattle, WA—Pier 62

July 31—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory

August 1—Salt Lake City, UT—Granary Live

August 2—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre

August 3—Albuquerque, NM—Revel Entertainment Center

August 7—Tucson, AZ—The Linda Rondstadt Music Hall

August 8—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Amphitheatre

August 9—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena

August 29—Papeete, PF—Place To’at

Comments