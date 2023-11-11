Have Mercy Shares New Single 'Middle'

Rock band Have Mercy are excited to share another single ahead of the release of their forthcoming album NUMB, out December 8th via Rude Records. The group has shared “Middle”, an upbeat track about being stuck between the unknown and the familiar. Watch the new music video, here: https://youtu.be/ALS7Pu9FJO4. Pre-save/pre-order NUMB now at https://music.ruderecords.com/NUMB.

Shares front man Brian Swindle: “‘Middle' is about being in between two places. Knowing you want or need one thing but going back to something because it feels familiar and comfortable. I think it's one of the more fun songs on the record. There's not much to it but that fun chorus hook.”

Have Mercy reunited last year and released new music for the first time since 2019, capturing the attention of Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine, The Noise, and more. The self-titled EP features recent singles “Fast Car”, “SIO”, and “I'm Gonna Be Ok”, and is out now via ZODHIAC Records. Stream Have Mercy now here.

Following the EP, Have Mercy signed with international label Rude Records to release a CD re-pressing of their debut LP The Earth Pushed Back. They also shared a previously unreleased b-side from their 2012 EP, My Oldest Friend, titled “Seventeen”. Most recently the band covered Smashing Pumpkins' “1979” for Changing Tides, a compilation of acoustic covers benefitting Sea Shepherd as part of Rude Records' charitable arm Rude Cares.

About Have Mercy

Emerging from their hiatus in 2020, Baltimore's alt-rock sensation, Have Mercy, are back and better than ever. Their comeback album, NUMB, slated for release on December 8th via Rude Records, marks a pivotal moment in their career. This album celebrates perseverance, sobriety, newfound love, and the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, solidifying their place in the alt-rock pantheon.

After reevaluating their priorities, the band, consisting of Brian Swindle, Andrew Johnson, and Nick Woolford, began reconnecting as neighbors and friends. “There's a bond between us that's undeniable,” Brian Swindle says. “I think that's something you can't ever tear down at the core of it.” That connection has been evident throughout their journey, which began in Baltimore basements in 2012.

Over the years, they've released four full-length albums and five EP/split records. Their debut album, The Earth Pushed Back, garnered acclaim in 2013, leading to a deal with Hopeless Records. They produced memorable albums like A Place Of Their Own in 2014 and Make The Best Of It in 2017, working with producers Paul Leavitt and Brian McTernan. The Love Life was released in 2019, months ahead of their break. Their most recent offering, Self-Titled EP, was released in August 2022.

“I feel like the way that I explained it to most people is that the EP was kind of like a test run to see if we could do this because for years and years and years, we were like we want to do our own record. We want to do it all ourselves and stuff.” Andrew Johnson explains. And they were vindicated in their decision with their reformation hailed by titles such as Brooklyn Vegan, New Noise, Flood Magazine, The Alternative, and more.

As they embark on this revitalized chapter, NUMB finds Have Mercy rediscovering their passion with newfound wisdom. Free from self-imposed and industry expectations, they've created a heartfelt, honest, and liberated body of work.

Have Mercy regard NUMB as the best music the band has written. The self-produced record was mostly written and recorded in Brian Swindle's basement and allowed them to recapture the origins of the band.

Have Mercy Is:

Brian Swindle (vocals, guitar)

Andrew Johnson (guitar)

Nick Woolford (bass)

NUMB Tracklist:

1. Alive

2. Numb

3. Hey

4. Friday

5. Big Surprise

6. Middle

7. I Can't Stay

8. Sick Of It

9. Hit The Ground

10. Floating