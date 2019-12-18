Have Mercy Announces Final Tour

Have Mercy has announced their final tour will take place early next year. With support from Selfish Things, Fredo Disco and Young Culture, the tour will kick off in Boston, MA on February 5th and travel across the United States before wrapping up in the band's hometown of Baltimore, MD for a very special show on March 20th. Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, December 20th at 12:00pm ET.

A full list of tour dates is below and more information can be found at wearehavemercy.com.

2/5 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

2/6 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

2/7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

2/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

2/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

2/11 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

2/12 - Raleigh, NC @ Imurj

2/14 - Margate, FL @ O'Malley's

2/15 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

2/16 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

2/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

2/19 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

2/21 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

2/22 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

2/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

2/26 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

2/27 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

2/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

2/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Noisepop Music Festival

3/1 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

3/3 - Portland, OR @ TBD

3/4 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

3/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

3/7 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

3/8 - Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

3/10 - Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

3/11 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

3/12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

3/13 - Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

3/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Foundry

3/15 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

3/17 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

3/18 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow

3/20 - Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar

Most recently, the Baltimore-based group released their fourth studio album The Love Life via Hopeless Records. Heralded as the band's "most dynamic record to date" by New Noise Magazine, The Love Life explores the negative space in the bands music like never before.

Along with producer Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, The Maine), who oversaw the album's three-week recording progress, the group spent time carving out room in the album's 11 songs for each element of their sound-whether intricate guitar lines or Swindle's visceral vocal performances-to take center stage or serve a complementary role, depending on the situation.





