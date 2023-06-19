Havanna Winter Debuts New Single 'Tornado'

The music video will be released on June 23rd.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Havanna Winter, the groundbreaking singer, actress and famed TikTok influencer known for her versatility, is releasing a new single about taking a trip in her mind away from a master manipulative ex-boyfriend.

The single entitled “Tornado”, is a reminder to not allow insecurities and false hope brought on by people who don’t have the best intentions to throw you off your path. Havanna talks about staying strong and recognizing genuine gestures, so we don’t deter from doing what's best for ourselves.

“This project is close to my heart. I think we all know or have come across people who are not genuine or have our best interest in mind sometime in our lives, and this song is made as a reminder not to let our fears and insecurities win, and to remember our own strength, because we can all get a little lost sometimes.”

Upon the single’s release June 16th, Havanna will be preparing to release the accompanying music video on June 23rd Directed by Éli Sokhn, Produced by Laith Souqi, and Creative Direction by Anette Winter.

The video takes the viewer back to the visually appealing movie, The Wizard of Oz, equipped with Dorothy (played by Havanna) and her friends on the yellow brick road. Just like the legendary film, Havanna and friends embark on a journey where they are lost and trying to find their way back home. They lean into each other for support and realize that strength in unity is what actually enables them to overcome anything.

“Tornado is a story about a girl who goes on an adventure to get her mind off of her toxic ex- boyfriend. She dreams herself away from her heartbroken reality in California to the land of Oz where she reunites with all her friends who she lost contact with while she lost herself in the toxic relationship. They embark on a journey to find each other and themselves again, as they were separated in the dark times.

While catching up on lost time, they learn about building strength and courage together. They are faced with different obstacles along the way with several other toxic dangers, but their friendship and support for each other enables them to realize that even if people aren’t always who they pretend to be, together we are strong and can overcome anything.

ABOUT HAVANNA

17 year old viral teen sensation Havanna Winter is a musical artist, actress, and influencer. In 2020 she gained worldwide attention after going viral on TikTok and currently has a fanbase of over 6 million followers across her social media platforms. Havanna was born in Oslo, Norway, but spent her childhood summers in Spain. With Spanish summers and Viking winters running through her veins, she made the transatlantic move to Los Angeles, California at the age of 9.

Inspired by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, and Tim Burton, as well as films “The Lost Boys”, “Pulp Fiction”, “Dazed and Confused” Havanna’s musical vision is to creatively deliver a cinematic experience and sound with every song release. Cultivating elements of her retro interests have allowed Havanna to bring new life to them in the digital world.

With just 5 songs out and already earning “Barebones Vocalist of the Year, “Featured Artist” on Triller and amassing over 1.5M streams on TiktTok, Havanna Winter has a promising career ahead of her.



