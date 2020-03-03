Hatebreed Announce 2020 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Nuclear Blast artist Hatebreed have just shared a new slate of U.S. headline tour dates for 2020. The Connecticut hardcore titans will hit the road with After the Burial, Havok, and Creeping Death in May. Tickets for the "Monsters of Mosh" Tour go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10am local time at this location.



Hatebreed will also embark on a tour of the U.S. and Canada in late summer, supporting Parkway Drive. All confirmed North American Hatebreed dates are below.



Additionally, Hatebreed just dropped their first new single in four years with "When The Blade Drops."

"This is just a taste of what's to come and we're definitely going hard on this one," said frontman Jamey Jasta upon release. "The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can't wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt." The anthemic track is a special treat for fans as Hatebreed finish their new album, due out later this year. While "When the Blade Drops" won't appear on the forthcoming album, it certainly sets the table for what's to come. Stay tuned for more details on Hatebreed's eighth studio album.

"When the Blade Drops" arrives hot on the heels of the sold-out anniversary shows that Hatebreed embaked on throughout 2019 and the unprecedented success of 2016's The Concrete Confessional. Not only did the latter tally 42 million total Spotify streams, but single "Looking Down The Barrel of Today" also clocked 25 million-plus Spotify streams. The band also covered Revolver and The Guardian bestowed a 4-out-of-5 star rating on the album.

HATEBREED ARE:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Frank Novinec - Guitars

Wayne Lozinak - Guitars

Matt Byrne - Drums

HATEBREED ON TOUR:

WITH AFTER THE BURIAL, HAVOK, + CREEPING DEATH:

5/1 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall#

5/2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club#

5/3 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub#@

5/4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5/5 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5/7 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

5/8 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5/9 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

5/10 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

5/12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

5/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

5/14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

5/15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

#No After The Burial, Creeping Death

@With Battlecross



WITH PARKWAY DRIVE, KNOCKED LOOSE, + FIT FOR A KING:

8/21 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

8/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

8/24 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

8/26 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center

8/28 - St Paul, MN - Myth Live

8/29 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

8/30 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors

9/1 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

9/2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

9/5 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

9/7 - Toronto, ON - Echo Beach

9/9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

9/10 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center

9/11 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/12 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

9/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

9/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9/17 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory





Related Articles View More Music Stories