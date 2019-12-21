Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Debuts at Number One With Over $476K in Sales

Harry Styles album 'Fine Line' debuted at Number 1, making $476,310 in sales. The album, from Columbia Records, is the third biggest release of the year, behind Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

Check out the full chart at https://www.hitsdailydouble.com/sales_plus_streaming.

Fine Line was released on December 13.

Styles' musical career began in 2010 when he auditioned for the British singing competition The X Factor, and formed the boy band One Direction. After the band announced that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles signed with Columbia Records as a solo artist.

Styles released his debut solo single, "Sign of the Times", in 2017. The song charted atop the UK Singles Chart, peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and was named "Song of the Year" by Rolling Stone. His self-titled debut album was released later in the year, topping the charts in fourteen countries and earning a place in several music critics' year-end lists.





