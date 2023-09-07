Harms Way Share 'Undertow' Single With King Woman

Common Suffering sees its release September 29 across all digital streaming platforms, vinyl and CD formats.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Harms Way Share 'Undertow' Single With King Woman

Despite Harms Way’s reputation for unrelenting ferocity, Common Suffering surprises at several turns with quieter moments of intricate songwriting that emphasizes light and shade. It’s their understanding of how to effectively orchestrate these dynamics that makes their latest feel infinitely more merciless.

This is Harm’s Way at their best – the ambitious sound of a band traversing new ideas and succeeding with their strongest and most fully-realized effort to date. For their improbable new single “Undertow,” the band united with Kristina Esfandiari (King Woman) whose haunting vocals add a whole new dimension. It comes with an arresting video directed by Finn O’Connell and features both Harm’s Way and Esfandiari. 

Of the single, the band reveals, “‘Undertow’ looks at the cycle of life and death, and one’s process of coming to a space of acceptance with the latter.  While we can argue that self-preservation is inherently human, finding peace in death and dying brings us that much closer to humility and our shared humanity.” 

For nearly two decades, Harm’s Way has evolved from whispered underground favorites to favorite sons with an arsenal of songs that helped shape heavy music’s trajectory – creating a roadmap for legions interested in “reinventing” themselves. Harm’s Way has never stayed complacent and constantly morphed shape– absorbing and reapplying influences in new and creative ways to create some of the most well-executed songs in hardcore punk and metal. 

And yet, considering the changeling that they and their previous efforts are, Common Suffering is easily the most musically diverse undertaking in their catalog. The album beams with incredibly memorable riffs, breakdowns, and impeccable songwriting.

The title is a clear nod to the collective experiences of the past three years of chaos, misanthropy, paranoia, disorder, confusion and anxiety, with the band exploring themes ranging from personal struggles with mental health, relationships, political upheaval, corruption, and political power.

This time around, Harm’s Way shifted to recording at Studio 4 in Pennsylvania with producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Code Orange). Going into the recording, the goal was to improve some of the band's processes, examine vocal cadences and experiment during production to gain the best idea from each track. The first change dealt with refocusing members on their specific wheelhouses.

While vocalist James Pligge had previously assisted with riffs, on this effort, his main objective was to ensure the perfect vocal attack– leaning into Yip for advice and letting the remainder of the band take the wheel with their respective parts. The result is each player pushing to the far reaches and creating material that has previously never been colonized by any band, or hardcore writ large, before. 

As masterful and impressive as Common Suffering is, the precision-guided cluster bombs that make up the album are just ten more reasons for Harm’s Way fans to queue up to see one of the best and most vicious live shows on the planet.

There, amongst the wide smiles, flailing arms and bodies pinballing off of the edges of the pit, is where the world will see just how singular and uncommon the new effort is. This Fall the band hit the road for a month-long, North American tour which routes them through the Midwest, Texas, both coasts and more. Fleshwater, Ingrown and Jivebomb are set as support. See below for a full list of dates. Purchase tickets here

Common Suffering sees its release September 29 across all digital streaming platforms, vinyl and CD formats via Metal Blade Records. See below for variant options and to pre-order.

Harm’s Way Live Dates:

Sep 22: Mississauga, ON - Hold Your Ground Fest
Oct 18: Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade (SOLD OUT)
Oct 19: St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill
Oct 20: Louisville, KY - Portal
Oct 21: Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
Oct 22: Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
Oct 24: Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
Oct 25: Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
Oct 27: Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
Oct 28: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Oct 29: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
Oct 30: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Oct 31: Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Nov 01: Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell
Nov 03: Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Nov 04: Austin, TX - Mohawk
Nov 05: Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio
Nov 07: Phoenix, AZ - The Nile
Nov 08: Las Vegas, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall
Nov 09: Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Nov 10: San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
Nov 11: Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman Street (SOLD OUT)
Nov 12: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Nov 14: Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
Nov 15: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
Nov 16: Kansas City, MO - RecordBar

Photo By E. Aaron Ross



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Fefe Dobson to Release EMOTION SICKNESS Album This Month Photo
Fefe Dobson to Release 'EMOTION SICKNESS' Album This Month

Multi platinum recording artist, Fefe Dobson, will release her new album ‘EMOTION SICKNESS’ via 21 Entertainment. The album, which includes the singles “I CAN’T LOVE HIM (AND LOVE YOU TOO)”, “HUNGOVER”, “RECHARGE MY HEART” AND “FCKN IN LOVE”, which charted in the top 40. Pre-save the album now!

2
New Joni Mitchell Song Like Veils Said Lorraine Released Photo
New Joni Mitchell Song 'Like Veils Said Lorraine' Released

Joni Mitchell has unveiled a never-before-heard song “Like Veils Said Lorraine” today from the forthcoming Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975). Mitchell wrote “Like Veils Said Lorraine” and recorded it as a demo in late 1971/early 1972 at A&M Studios in Hollywood, CA. Watch the visualizer video for the song now!

3
Photo: Cher Unveils Christmas Album Cover; Get a First Listen Photo
Photo: Cher Unveils Christmas Album Cover; Get a First Listen

Cher has unveiled the cover of her upcoming Christmas album, which appeared to be titled 'Christmas.' The album will be released later this year. Check out the photo now! Find out everything we know about the album so far here.

4
Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs Photo
Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo is confirmed to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The performance will happen just days after Rodrigo's new album, 'GUTS,' is released tomorrow, September 8. Earlier this summer, Rodrigo released 'vampire,' the lead single from her sophomore album. The track was followed by 'bad idea right?,' which was released in August.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CHICAGO