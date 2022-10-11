Hardy Announces Headline 'the mockingbird & THE CROW' Tour

Big Loud noisemaker HARDY is on the verge of his biggest year yet, unveiling today the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour, a 16-date headline run presented by Live Nation launching February 16, 2023, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Joined by country chart-topper Jameson Rodgers and rock newcomers Blame My Youth for the trek, the thoughtfully curated lineup is an extension of HARDY's just-announced sophomore record of the same name. Melding together sets from an upstart country star, a hard-charged rock act, and a headliner known for gut punching live sets that "highlight the architecture of his superstar aspirations" (The Tennessean), fans are in for three hours of inexhaustible energy and electric, first-rate live music.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be able to bring this record to you next year. Touring it is something I've been thinking about since we started the recording process," HARDY says. "This album is my best work so far. I truly believe that, and I want this tour to reflect that every night. Excited to have my buddies Blame My Youth and Jameson out with me; it's going to be crazy."

Tickets for the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour are widely available this Friday, October 14 at 10AM local time, with exclusive fan pre-sales starting tomorrow (10/12) and launching throughout the week. Buy tickets here, pre-order/pre-save sophomore album the mockingbird & THE CROW here.

the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour Dates

Feb. 16 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Old National Centre

Feb. 17 | Grand Rapids, Mich. | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb. 23 | Wallingford, Conn. | The Dome at Oakdale

Feb. 24 | New York, N.Y. | Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 25 | Silver Spring, Md. | The Fillmore

March 2 | Atlanta, Ga. | The Tabernacle

March 4 | Augusta, Ga. | Bell Auditorium

March 8 | Denver, Colo. | Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 | Anaheim, Calif. | House of Blues

March 11 | Wheatland, Calif. | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 12 | Minneapolis, Minn. | The Fillmore

April 20 | Chattanooga, Tenn. | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 | New Orleans, La. | The Fillmore

April 27 | St. Louis, Mo. | The Pageant

April 28 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | The Criterion

April 29 | Irving, Texas | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory



All dates supported by Jameson Rodgers + Blame My Youth

This December, HARDY will embark on his SOLD-OUT, nine stop headline Wall to Wall Tour with Jackson Dean serving as support and a one-night-only appearance from rockers Puddle of Mudd.

Big Loud Records' heavy hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Uncaging his next chapter on January 20, 2023, HARDY will introduce the mockingbird & THE CROW, his dichotomous, 17-track sophomore album and the follow up to 2020 debut, A ROCK.

HARDY is the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year and two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year, additionally nominated for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

One of CRS' 2021 New Faces of Country Music and a two-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, the pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as "a breakout in the making," (HITS) and "a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive" (American Songwriter).

HARDY has written 12 #1 singles since 2018, including his own double platinum #1 single "ONE BEER" feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, and chart-topping Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, "Beers On Me."

He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and will embark on his own SOLD-OUT headlining Wall to Wall Tour this winter, before launching the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour in 2023.

Jameson Rodgers made his name on the road. The hard-touring upstart has spent nearly a decade honing his rowdy live show, whether he's headlining his own electric sets or opening for the likes of Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan and many more.

A MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year winner and iHeartRadio Music Awards nominee, Rodgers immortalized his live show on his latest project Live from Oxford, MS, recorded at a sold-out show at The Oxford Theatre. Featuring early career standouts like "Midnight Daydream" plus his back-to-back, platinum-certified No. 1 hits "Some Girls" and follow-up smash "Cold Beer Calling My Name," (originally featuring label mate Combs), the collection captures the raucous atmosphere that has become Rodgers' calling card.

Named to breakthrough artist programs including CMA KixStart and Opry NextStage, Rodgers released his debut album Bet You're From A Small Town in 2021, and recently offered his first taste of new music with the reflective "Things That Matter."

Also an in-demand songwriter, the country traditionalist has co-penned multi-platinum hits for Florida Georgia Line (Top 10 single "Talk You Out of It") and Chris Lane (No. 1 smash "I Don't Know About You"), plus deep cuts for Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, and more.

Sean Van Vleet has played the biggest of stages (Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Late Show, etc.), went on tour with massive acts (Death Cab for Cutie, Alkaline Trio, Deerhunter, etc.) and worked on songs that appeared in major TV shows, video games, and commercials.

So it's no surprise that as soon as Van Vleet formed Blame My Youth, the rocking quartet immediately saw their first single, "Right Where You Belong," land as the closing credits theme on the GRAMMY-nominated soundtrack of Bill & Ted Face the Music, and their follow-up, "Fantastic," picking up millions of streams and hitting the top 30 on the Active Rock radio charts.

After a trio of Danny Wimmer Presents festival appearances announcing their arrival as a band last fall, Blame My Youth spent the summer of 2022 touring across the UK and the US. With their debut Dance With My Demons EP, the band continues to work with chart-topping producer Joey Moi and craft the infectious rock songs that spark in the vocalist's ever-running mind.

This collection brings with it the rambunctious singalong tunes Blame My Youth is becoming known for, showcasing a rebellious mix of Van Vleet's complex emotional lyricism and unforgettable hooks, with each track further solidifying why many believe the band is set to be one of 2023's breakout artists.