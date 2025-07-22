Hardwell Sets Three-City US Tour for This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dutch electronic music artist Hardwell has officially announced his return to the United States this September with a three-city tour. He will bring his most intimate US shows in over two years to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles. Fans are encouraged to sign up via Hardwell’s official channels for early access and presale registration here.

The tour will see the artist perform at the Echostage in Washington, Terminal 5 in NYC, and Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. ﻿Hardwell’s upcoming US dates will feature unreleased material, custom stage design, and an immersive visual experience tailored to each venue.

Speaking about the tour, Hardwell said: “I’ve been waiting for the right moment to return with something special for my US fans. I wanted to create a run of shows that feel personal, powerful, and unforgettable. So, I threw it out to you guys to vote for your favorite destinations, and the response was honestly crazy. Whether your city made the final cut or not, I truly appreciate everyone who took the time to vote and be part of this. So now, let’s do this.”

A fixture on main stages at Ultra Music Festival, Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland, Hardwell has also sold out some of the world’s most legendary venues, including Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, London’s Brixton Academy, and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

TOUR DATES

Washington, D.C. – Echostage – Sept 25th

New York, NY – Terminal 5 – Sept 26th

Los Angeles, CA – Grand Park – Sept 27th