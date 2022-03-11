Hanson Release New Single 'Write You a Song'

HANSON release their new track "Write You A Song," the second single from the multi-platinum, 3x GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated pop-rock trio's eagerly anticipated new project, RED GREEN BLUE.

Written by Isaac Hanson, and co-produced by Isaac, GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning Producer/Engineer/Mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco) and GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning Artist/Producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten), the organic and heartwarming song is available now via 3CG Records at all DSPs and streaming services. The official music video will see its premiere on CMT this coming Monday, March 14.

RED GREEN BLUE was heralded last month with the album's emotive and dynamic first single, "Child at Heart," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video is streaming now via YouTube.

Comprising three solo-led projects from Taylor, Isaac, and Zac Hanson, RED GREEN BLUE arrives via 3CG Records on Friday, May 20, and is available for pre-order on vinyl, CD, and digital at all retailers now. The album, which marks HANSON's milestone 30th anniversary, brings together the band's three unique creative voices like never before, with a third of the album written and produced by each brother: Taylor's RED, Isaac's GREEN, and Zac's BLUE.

The album, which is also, co-produced with Jim Scott and David Garza, amplifies the band's unique trifecta of sound in a new way which is highlighted through the release of three singles, one featuring each brother. Starting with Taylor's "Child At Heart" followed by Isaac's "Write You A Song" (out today) and the rock-infused force of Zac's "Don't Let Me Down" (April 15), each song is a clue to the unique musical influences which make up the project.

"Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can," says Isaac Hanson, "and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. RED GREEN BLUE is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms."

"Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago," says Taylor Hanson. "He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it's an absolute joy to have finally made a project together."

"We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David Garza since our early days as a band," says Zac Hanson. "We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project."

Listen to the new single here: