Hannah Rose Platt Releases 'Deathbed Confessions' Deluxe Edition

HANNAH ROSE PLATT releases the deluxe edition of her ‘Deathbed Confessions' album.

A victory lap for her acclaimed 2023 album, the expanded version features four additional acoustic versions of tracks from the record including the Ed Harcourt duet “The Mermaid & The Sailor”. Watch the video for it below.

With all of the additional tracks recorded at his Wolf Cabin studio, the deluxe edition also features “Tango With Your Fear”, “Hedy Lamarr”, and “Feeding Time For Monsters” in scintillating, stripped-back forms.

Released in the Spring of 2023, ‘Deathbed Confessions' comprises a collection of ghoulish ghost stories, melodious murder ballads, and humorous hammer-horrors. Inspired by classic horror such as Rod Serling's ‘The Twilight Zone', the BBC's ‘Inside No 9', and the balladeer categories of Samuel Peyps; Platt distilled them all into this scintillatingly strange album. Featuring the singles “Feeding Time For Monsters”, “Dead Man On The G Train” and the spellbinding duet “The Mermaid & The Sailor”(with Ed Harcourt)”.

Receiving warm reviews across the board, ‘Deathbed Confessions' was praised by The Crack as “twelve murder-ballad tales that are dripping in gothic stylings”, whereas Americana UK hailed the record as a glimpse into future greatness, enthusing “a resounding success and one that should see Platt's trajectory as an artist and songwriter rise to the next level” (8/10). Cementing her class as a born storyteller, Hannah's debut was further praised by literature giant Neil Gaiman who praised the record as “marvellous… Beautiful and moving”.

Touring across Scandinavia with Frank Turner last Autumn, Hannah also released a chilling new EP to coincide with the shows called: ‘Hypnagogia'. Inspired by haunting Nordic folklore, the EP comprised four fully fleshed-out songs produced by Ed Harcourt alongside four spoken-word interludes narrated by British acting talent and BAFTA nominee David Morrissey (Sherwood / The Long Shadow). The EP was praised by RNR Magazine as “something wicked”.

Already hatching plans for a bright 2024 to come, Hannah has a very special headline show in London where she will be performing ‘Deathbed Confessions' and ‘Hypnagogia' in full. Hannah will also be supporting labelmates The Sleeping Souls on their January tour from next week, plus Chuck Ragan in February. Dates below - tickets on sale now.

HANNAH ROSE PLATT - UK DATES 2024

JANUARY

23 GLASGOW King Tuts* - TICKETS

24 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms* - TICKETS

25 MANCHESTER Band On The Wall* - TICKETS

26 BRISTOL Thekla* - TICKETS

27 LONDON The Garage* - TICKETS



FEBRUARY

1 BRIGHTON Green Door Store **

2 BRISTOL Exchange **

3 SOUTHAMPTON Papillon **

4 NOTTINGHAM Bodega **

5 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute **

6 EDINBURGH The Caves **

7 LEEDS Brudenell **

8 BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds **

9 LONDON 100 Club **

10 NORWICH Waterfront **



16 LONDON - The Other Palace - HEADLINE

“An Evening With Hannah Rose Platt & Friends” - TICKETS



* supporting The Sleeping Souls

** supporting Chuck Ragan