Hannah Rose Platt Releases 'Deathbed Confessions' Deluxe Edition

Hannah will also be supporting labelmates The Sleeping Souls on their January tour from next week.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 3 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 4 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win

Hannah Rose Platt Releases 'Deathbed Confessions' Deluxe Edition

HANNAH ROSE PLATT releases the deluxe edition of her ‘Deathbed Confessions' album.

A victory lap for her acclaimed 2023 album, the expanded version features four additional acoustic versions of tracks from the record including the Ed Harcourt duet “The Mermaid & The Sailor”. Watch the video for it below.

With all of the additional tracks recorded at his Wolf Cabin studio, the deluxe edition also features “Tango With Your Fear”, “Hedy Lamarr”, and “Feeding Time For Monsters” in scintillating, stripped-back forms.

Released in the Spring of 2023, ‘Deathbed Confessions' comprises a collection of ghoulish ghost stories, melodious murder ballads, and humorous hammer-horrors. Inspired by classic horror such as Rod Serling's ‘The Twilight Zone', the BBC's ‘Inside No 9', and the balladeer categories of Samuel Peyps; Platt distilled them all into this scintillatingly strange album. Featuring the singles “Feeding Time For Monsters”, “Dead Man On The G Train” and the spellbinding duet “The Mermaid & The Sailor”(with Ed Harcourt)”.

Receiving warm reviews across the board, ‘Deathbed Confessions' was praised by The Crack as “twelve murder-ballad tales that are dripping in gothic stylings”, whereas Americana UK hailed the record as a glimpse into future greatness, enthusing “a resounding success and one that should see Platt's trajectory as an artist and songwriter rise to the next level” (8/10). Cementing her class as a born storyteller, Hannah's debut was further praised by literature giant Neil Gaiman who praised the record as “marvellous… Beautiful and moving”.

Touring across Scandinavia with Frank Turner last Autumn, Hannah also released a chilling new EP to coincide with the shows called: ‘Hypnagogia'. Inspired by haunting Nordic folklore, the EP comprised four fully fleshed-out songs produced by Ed Harcourt alongside four spoken-word interludes narrated by British acting talent and BAFTA nominee David Morrissey (Sherwood / The Long Shadow). The EP was praised by RNR Magazine as “something wicked”.

Already hatching plans for a bright 2024 to come, Hannah has a very special headline show in London where she will be performing ‘Deathbed Confessions' and ‘Hypnagogia' in full. Hannah will also be supporting labelmates The Sleeping Souls on their January tour from next week, plus Chuck Ragan in February. Dates below - tickets on sale now.

HANNAH ROSE PLATT - UK DATES 2024

JANUARY
23 GLASGOW King Tuts* - TICKETS
24 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms* - TICKETS
25 MANCHESTER Band On The Wall* - TICKETS
26 BRISTOL Thekla* - TICKETS
27 LONDON The Garage* - TICKETS

FEBRUARY
1 BRIGHTON Green Door Store **
2 BRISTOL Exchange **
3 SOUTHAMPTON Papillon **
4 NOTTINGHAM Bodega **
5 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute **
6 EDINBURGH The Caves **
7 LEEDS Brudenell **
8 BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds **
9 LONDON 100 Club **
10 NORWICH Waterfront  **

16 LONDON - The Other Palace - HEADLINE
“An Evening With Hannah Rose Platt & Friends” - TICKETS

* supporting The Sleeping Souls
** supporting Chuck Ragan



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA Photo
Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA

Kendra & the Bunnies releases new heartbreak album 'with the Politics of Kendra' featuring 7 tracks. The album has over 136K streams on Spotify and includes the hit single 'Easy Reader.' Kendra's previous EP 'of all time' was inspired by a traumatic experience.

2
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in February Photo
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in February

The 9-track EP, co-executive produced by diamond-selling musical legend Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is available now for pre-order. This announcement follows his recent digital cover story with Billboard. The 29-year-old Jamaican artist holds the torch for 'the future of dancehall' in the music platform's Genre Now issue.

3
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024 Photo
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024

Son Rompe Pera, born and raised in Naucalpan (the outskirts of Mexico City), essentially started when their father, Batuco, who taught them marimba, would drag them to play at weddings, quinceañeras, and birthday parties. They ended up rejecting the marimba altogether (an un-cool instrument), leaning heavily into punk.

4
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album Hard Copy Photo
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

Hard Copy is the result– 10 tracks of sneering psychedelic punk streaked with Chrome-damaged freak-outs and snotty power pop harmonies chronicling sex doll love affairs and glue-sniffing fatales and is due out via Dais Records. To mark the announcement, the band are sharing the first single from the record 'Real Doll Time'.

More Hot Stories For You

Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRAKendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in FebruaryTeejay to Drop Debut EP in February
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES